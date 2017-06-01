CNN 10 - June 2, 2017

Wrapping up our 2016-2017 season, CNN 10 is explaining the Paris accord, the U.S. plans to leave it, and the controversy surrounding the decision. We're also looking at how a program in Florida aims to prevent the exploitation of farm workers. And what better way to start our summer hiatus than with a trip to the beach?

Thank you for being part of our audience this season! Our daily news program will return on Monday, August 14.

1. Name the island nation in the Indian Ocean that is suffering its worst flooding in 14 years as a result of heavy monsoon rains and a drought that preceded them.

2. After a close flyby, the Juno spacecraft has sent back the first close-up images of what planet's southern lights?

3. What was the original name of the holiday that became Memorial Day, which began when mourners placed flowers on the graves of U.S. Civil War casualties?

4. Name the prime minister of Britain, who hopes her political party will gain seats in an early election scheduled for June 8.

5. What nation is planning to spend $290 million on a massive, underwater observation system in a body of water located between the Asian mainland and the Philippines?

6. By sharing information, tracking medical events, and trying to help the children left behind, six U.S. states are teaming up to address an epidemic of what?

7. Name the capital of Afghanistan, where a terrorist attack was carried out during the morning rush hour on Wednesday.

8. Over what body of water did the U.S. military recently conduct a successful test of a missile defense system?

9. What mysterious part of the sun has puzzled scientists because it's believed to be 300 times hotter than the surface of the star?

10. Countries that signed on to the Paris accord, an agreement reached in 2015, agreed to reduce their emissions of what?

