Explosions, gunfire reported at Resorts World Manila in Philippines

(CNN) Gunfire and explosions have been heard at the Resorts World Manila in the Philippines, CNN Philippines reported.

Police, fire trucks and SWAT teams were seen in the area at about 1:30 a.m. local time Friday.

Resorts World Manila, also known as RWM, is a resort complex in Newport City with numerous hotels, restaurants and bars.

Tourists flock to the RWM for its casino, shopping mall, cinema and theater. The complex, which is described on RWM's website as "the first and largest integrated resort in the Philippines," is located across from Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The Philippines has been grappling with incidents of terrorism, especially on the southern island of Mindanao. There, in the city of Marawi, government forces have been battling ISIS-linked militants for control of the city.

