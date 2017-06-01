Kabul bombing: Anger as city buries dead after huge suicide blast

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) A day after a suicide blast that left at least 90 dead , angry residents of Kabul were counting the cost of another brutal attack on their city and asking how it was allowed to happen.

The bombing, which struck Kabul's diplomatic quarter during rush hour on Wednesday morning, came just a few days into the holy month of Ramadan, a time when families come together to celebrate.

Instead, relatives were burying the dead and tending the wounds of around 400 injured. Hospitals sent out urgent calls for more blood to treat many with critical injuries.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, which saw a waste water truck crammed with explosives detonated in one of the busiest streets in the city.

Afghanistan's intelligence service, the National Directorate of Security, issued a statement attributing blame to the Haqqani Network, a Taliban-affiliated group in Pakistan. It alleged the group had received help from ISI, the Pakistani intelligence service.

A spokesman for Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has told CNN the ministry will respond later Thursday.

Ghani: Brutal act

As the nation grieved, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani extended his "deepest condolences" in a live televised address. "It was a brutal act which has caused our countrymen grief during the holy month of Ramadan," he said.

Reporting from the city Thursday, CNN's Muhammad Lila said people were angry that so much money was spent by so many countries to safeguard Afghanistan's security and the attack still couldn't be stopped.

"The fact that this can happen in the country's capital, that a truck filled with so many explosives could just drive up and detonate. There's a lot of anger right now directed at officials," he said.

Taliban deny responsibility

The Taliban has denied responsibility for the blast, and ISIS has remained silent on the issue.

The Haqqani Network has not responded to the accusation from Afghanistan's intelligence service nor claimed responsibility for the attack.

CNN Security Analyst Rick Francona said it was "not surprising" that the network was being blamed, having previously demonstrated its ability to carry out attacks of similar scale.

"What is surprising is the ability to get this far into a secured area. They didn't quite reach the gates of the green zone, but they got very close," said Francona.

"Not just the US, NATO has put billions of dollars into training and reorganizing the Afghan army ... I think we're seeing the results of the failure of that effort."

As the truck had to pass through several checkpoints, the attack represented "a real breakdown in security, and a breakdown in this area is very troubling to the Afghan people," Francona said. "It used to be that Kabul was this island of security ... now we're seeing (violence) penetrate the capital."

Afghan Ambassador to the UK, Said Tayeb Jawad, told CNN's Clarissa Ward that the country's security agencies have intercepted "many similar attacks," including one a few days ago.

"The indications are that (Wednesday's attack) was carried out by terrorists outside Afghanistan. Definitely the logistical work that is needed is not possible unless they get the financial and logistical support in Pakistan," Jawad said.

"We are trying to do everything possible to reach out to Pakistan to make them understand that supporting terrorist groups is not going to benefit Afghanistan or Pakistan. So far our effort has not been fruitful," he added.

Embassies, companies targeted

The explosion happened close to Western embassies, government institutions and various residencies of high-ranking officials.

Eleven US citizens, assigned to the US embassy as contractors, were injured in the explosion while at Camp Eggers, a US facility across the street from the Germany embassy. Nine Afghan security personnel working for the US were also killed.

The BBC said driver Mohammed Nazir, who had worked with the broadcaster for four years and had a young family, died in the blast. Four BBC journalists were injured, but their injuries are not thought to be life threatening, according to a BBC World Service statement.

TOLO news employee Aziz Navin, 22, was killed on his way to work, the news agency reported

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said the bombing was in the "immediate vicinity" of its embassy. The French and Canadian embassies were also damaged in the blast, as were the offices of broadcaster 1TV Afghanistan.

Layma Tabibi, an Afghan-American who works at a local consulting firm, heard the blast and told CNN a lot of casualties appeared to be from the Roshan telecommunications company.