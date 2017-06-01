Breaking News

The 'prefab' housing resurgence rolls on

By Elizabeth Stamp, CNN

Updated 4:28 AM ET, Thu June 1, 2017

The team at &lt;a href=&quot;http://mapaarq.com/ede-refugio-en-finca-aguy-pueblo-eden&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;MAPA Architects&lt;/a&gt; devised a contemporary retreat that was fabricated in a factory near Montevideo, Uruguay, and then transported to the site in Pueblo Edén.
Retreat in Fina Aguy, Uruguay by MAPA Architects
The 115-square-meter property, made of two identical blocks, can be disassembled without affecting its surrounding nature.
The 115-square-meter property, made of two identical blocks, can be disassembled without affecting its surrounding nature.
Known for their minimalist clothes and homegoods, Japanese retailer Muji have brought their aesthetic to prefab housing with Mujihut. The structure costs $27,000. &lt;br /&gt;
MUJI hut, Japan by MUJI
The structure, which is currently only available in Japan, is clad in burnt cedar, a design detail inspired by traditional shipbuilding methods.
The structure, which is currently only available in Japan, is clad in burnt cedar, a design detail inspired by traditional shipbuilding methods.
The designers behind &lt;a href=&quot;http://ark-shelter.com/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ark Shelter&lt;/a&gt; created a prefabricated cabin that can be installed without a foundation. The structure, which starts at $59,000, includes everything from the furniture to a rainwater collection system and wind-power generator.&lt;br /&gt;
Cabins by Ark Shlter
Australian company &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.prebuilt.com.au/our-houses/pre-designed/eve/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Prebuilt &lt;/a&gt;offers custom modular homes, as well as four predesigned models conceived by architecture firm Pleysier Perkins. The Eve model is available in seven different configurations and features a large covered outdoor entertaining area.&lt;br /&gt;
Eve House, Australia by Prebuilt
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.re4a.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Resolution: 4 Architecture &lt;/a&gt;devised a system called &quot;the Modern Modular,&quot; which uses a range of components with different layouts to create a custom design. &lt;br /&gt;
Dune Road Beach House, New York by Resolution: 4 Architecture
Located on Long Island, New York, this compact two-story house offers 360 degree views.
Located on Long Island, New York, this compact two-story house offers 360 degree views.
Architecture firm &lt;a href=&quot;http://snohetta.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Snøhetta&lt;/a&gt; collaborated with Norwegian company Rindalshytte on Gapahuk. The roof of the cabin twists, allowing the home to be open on both ends and flooded with light from the floor to ceiling windows.&lt;br /&gt;
Gapahuk, Norway by Snøhetta
The California company &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.bluhomes.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Blu Homes&lt;/a&gt; offers seven high-end, customizable prefab designs. The Breeze model, which starts at starts at $890,000, has an open floor plan, sliding glass walls and a butterfly roof.&lt;br /&gt;
BREEZE, California by Blu Homes
Minnesota-based firm Alchemy Architects created &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.weehouse.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;weeHouse&lt;/a&gt;, a modular housing system that uses building blocks that can be combined, providing up to 2.400 square feet.&lt;br /&gt;
Sonoma weeHouse, California by Alchemy Architects
This 440-square-feet house came complete with outdoor shed, interior and exterior.
This 440-square-feet house came complete with outdoor shed, interior and exterior.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://cover.build/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Cover &lt;/a&gt;specializes in backyard buildings ranging in size from guest room to a two bedroom unit. The structures cost $250-350 per square foot and can be manufactured and installed in 12 weeks.&lt;br /&gt;
Prefab house by Cover
The &lt;a href=&quot;https://kasita.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kasita &lt;/a&gt;packs plenty of modern amenities, including a queen bed, washer/dryer combo, and Sonos sound system, into a small package. The 352 sq. ft. structure and entry staircase cost $139,000.&lt;br /&gt;
Prefab, Texas by Kasita
In addition to their line of lower cost, LEED platinum houses, which start at $139,000, LivingHomes collaborates with architect Ray Kappe and architecture firm KieranTimberlake on a number of models.
Atwater Village, California by LivingHomes
The company also worked with Make it Right to develop and build 150 affordable homes in New Orleans&#39; Lower Ninth Ward.
Make It Right Home, Louisiana by LivingHomes
(CNN)From Gold-rush California to post-Blitz London, prefabricated -- or prefab -- housing has experienced a few booms throughout history, particularly when society is in need of quick and cheap living solutions. However, despite the affordability and innovation that comes with such homes they have often come with certain a stigma attached. The word "prefab" is often associated with bad design, dilapidation and poverty.

But modular housing has come a long way from the Sears Catalogs Homes and trailer parks of the past. Today, top architects are getting into the game, and many clients who have both the time and means for regular site-built homes are starting to look towards prefab again.
House on Sunset Ridge, Norfolk, Connecticut
House on Sunset Ridge, Norfolk, Connecticut
"The interest or the promise of prefab is nothing new, but it's been reignited, and gasoline continues to be poured on the fire," says Joseph Tanney of Resolution: 4 Architecture, a New York-based firm that has been developing modular housing systems since 2002. "And because more architects are participating in this base, the level of design is increasing across the board."
Firms such as Snøhetta -- known for their work on the Norwegian National Opera & Ballet and Bibliotheca Alexandrina -- are embracing the possibilities of this once-maligned form. "We wanted to make quality architecture available to more people," says Snøhetta's Anne Cecilie Haug. If that all sounds a little expensive, major retailers are also getting into prefab -- including minimalist high street brand Muji -- who developed the Mujihut, coming soon in Japan.
MUJI hut by MUJI
MUJI hut by MUJI
Anyone who has ever built a home or even undergone a renovation can vouch for the fact that the process is nearly always unpredictable, with mounting costs and human errors causing the most problems. Prefab housing offers a measure of control and certainty for your money. While production varies by company, most of these dwellings are assembled in a factory and then installed on-site in a matter of days or weeks.
The designs are only limited by the maximum dimensions allowed to be shipped on the highways, which in the United States is 16 feet.
While many prefab companies focus on both affordable and high-end primary residences, others advertise them as country retreats, backyard workspaces, guesthouses, and in-law suites.
Working alongside Norwegian company Rindalshytte, Snøhetta developed a ready-made cabin called Gapahuk. "There was a conscious effort to make the cabin both simple to construct and without special costly elements," says Haug, the lead architect on the project.
Gapahuk, Norway by Snøhetta
Gapahuk, Norway by Snøhetta
A modern aesthetic and a focus on simplicity is a through line that connects the modular homes of today, as is a commitment to sustainability. For example, all of the designs offered by California-based company LivingHomes are built to the highest environmental standards.
"We have an extremely comprehensive LEED Platinum environmental program and use factory production to build more efficiently," says CEO Steve Glenn. "Factory production also decreases construction waste and the compact, efficient designs reduce the resources used both during the building process and during the life of the house."
Companies specializing in prefabricated architecture are popping up all over the globe from Australia to Japan to Texas. Jeff Wilson, CEO of Kasita, notes that they are particularly well suited to urban areas.
Prefab house by Kasita
Prefab house by Kasita
"You have all of these converging forces of a lack of affordability in our big cities, the whole minimalist trend of people wanting to have bigger lives on less and mass urbanization where people are trying to get back into the core. I think all of these and a general sort of zeitgeist is rising around the emergence of pre-fab," he says.
Pricing is of course another major benefit of modern prefab. According to Tanney, the company's modular designs cost anywhere from 10-50% less than their site-built comparison and Glenn estimates savings of 20-40% for a LivingHome versus a stick built one.
Will these houses make you dizzy? Architects build rotating homes
As interest in these homes continues to grow, companies will continue to innovate -- perfecting construction processes, making customization simpler, and adding high-tech features. Kasita has already incorporated smart home technology that allow the home to learn your preferences, a feature that other companies may already be rushing to incorporate. It seems that with prefab, the housing of the past has become the housing of the future.