(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord. Read all the analysis on the decision to withdraw here.
-- A pair of Democratic senators asked then-FBI Director James Comey to investigate Attorney General Jeff Sessions, amid concerns Sessions may have had an additional meeting with the Russian ambassador to the United States (read their letters here). Comey will testify in the Senate on June 8. Meanwhile, House Intelligence Commitee Chairman Devin Nunes continues to be a powerful force in the Russia probe despite saying he would step aside.
-- Some Walmart workers now deliver packages on their way home.
-- WATCH LeBron James' response to the racist graffiti painted on his front gate. Between this incident, the Portland stabbings, and nooses at a black history museum, this week in hate has been especially bad. There's been a lot of talk about hate speech and whether it is or should be legal (short answer: it's legal), but what is actually protected under free speech?
-- The National Spelling Bee is tonight at 6 p.m.! Here's what the 2017 final looks like.
-- Talk about being stuck between a rock and a hard place. A new report says that if we want more sex, we should get better sleep -- and if we want better sleep, we should have more sex. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯