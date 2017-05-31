Support the Afghan people through years of conflict

Photos: A suicide bomb attack targets Kabul's diplomatic zone Afghan security forces patrol the site of a deadly suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, May 31. The blast struck near the German Embassy, according to Afghan officials. Hide Caption 1 of 14

Photos: A suicide bomb attack targets Kabul's diplomatic zone Hide Caption 2 of 14

A wounded man is helped away from the scene of the attack, which struck in the midst of Kabul's morning rush hour.

Women covered in blood stand dazed in the aftermath of the attack near Kabul's highly secure diplomatic area.

An injured man receives aid following the attack.

Bystanders help evacuate people from the area of the explosion.

Security forces gather near the site of the attack.

People help an injured man following the attack.

Victims' bodies are placed in the back of a police truck at a hospital in Kabul.

Office workers leave the site of the suicide attack. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said the attack was "aimed at civilians and those who are in Afghanistan to work with the people there for a better future of the country."

German and Afghan authorities inspect the scene of the blast. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said the attack was in the "immediate vicinity" of the nation's embassy. "In the attack, officials of the German Embassy were also injured. In the meantime, all employees are safe," Gabriel said.

Volunteers carry the body of a victim to the Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital in Kabul.

A mangled vehicle is lifted out of the wreckage after the explosion.