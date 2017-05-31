Dashcam video released from Tiger Woods' DUI arrest

(CNN) Dashcam video showing Tiger Woods' Memorial Day encounter with police was made available Wednesday, shedding more light on the golfer's much-scrutinized arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to documents released Tuesday, police in Jupiter, Florida, discovered Woods early Monday on the side of the road with his 2015 Mercedes-Benz running, its brake lights illuminated and right turn signal flashing. His car showed signs of "fresh damage" on the driver's side of the vehicle, according to the records. He was by himself and wearing his seat belt.

One of the reports said Woods had to be awakened and that his speech was slow and slurred but that he was "cooperative."

A report said Woods also told police he "takes several prescriptions." He took a Breathalyzer test, registering 0.000 on it both times, and a urine test, records show.

On Monday, Woods said in a statement to CNN and other media outlets that alcohol was not involved and that he had "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications." Woods, who has been rehabbing from back surgery, said he did not realize the mix of medications "had affected me so strongly."

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," he said.

Woods was arrested about 3 a.m., booked into a local jail and released on his own recognizance with no bond a few hours later, according to records. He was cited for DUI and improper parking; his arraignment date is July 5.

In his statement, Woods apologized to family, friends and fans. "I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again."

Woods has won 14 major tournaments, second only to Jack Nicklaus. But the 41-year-old golfer has undergone multiple back surgeries and hasn't played competitive golf since he was forced to pull out of the Dubai Desert Classic in February. He has expressed a desire to continue to play professionally despite his recent history of injuries.

He underwent fusion surgery on his back more than a month ago, his fourth operation since 2014. Woods said in a blog post published last week that "it was instant nerve relief."

"I haven't felt this good in years," he said.