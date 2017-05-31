Oakland to pay $1 million sex exploitation settlement

Story highlights Oakland City Council approved resolution

(CNN) A young woman who alleged she was sexually abused and exploited by members of the Oakland Police Department reached a settlement with the city government for almost $1 million, the city and the attorney for the woman said Wednesday.

The Oakland City Council voted to approve the $989,000 settlement Wednesday morning.

"I feel happy that I can close this chapter, and move on with my life. It's taken a toll on me," said the woman, who identified herself as Jasmine. CNN doesn't normally identify the victims of sexual assault, but Jasmine has publicly requested to be referred to by her first name.

The scandal stems from an investigation into the suicide of an Oakland police officer with whom Jasmine says she was romantically involved when she was 17 years old. She claimed that officer later introduced her to other officers who became customers.

The investigation revealed allegations that she exchanged sex for favors and money, including when she was underage. Ultimately, four police chiefs resigned and 28 officers across five departments were alleged to have had sexual contact the young woman.

