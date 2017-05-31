Flight diverted when laptop's lithium battery catches fire

Story highlights The plane was carrying 158 people and 37,300 pounds of fuel, JetBlue said

No one was injured in the incident, officials said

(CNN) A lithium battery in a passenger's laptop caught fire aboard a cross-country JetBlue flight Tuesday, causing the plane to divert to Grand Rapids, Michigan, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The fire was caused by a lithium battery in a laptop, officials said. No one was injured on the flight, which was traveling from New York's JFK Airport to San Francisco.

JetBlue said the plane was carrying 158 people and 37,300 pounds of fuel when it landed. The plane was not damaged, the FAA said.

The fire came from a passenger's carry-on laptop, and was cooled by the time the plane landed, according to Air Traffic Control audio. There is no sign that the fire was intentionally started.