(CNN) Google Trends just released the most misspelled word for every state, and --

Oh, dear. Wisconsin, are you OK?

We've made a few corrections to the legend. This is the one to use pic.twitter.com/0Z8fUlzmHc

While Wisconsin deals with its identity crisis, let's baselessly judge the rest of the United States for their hilarious (or sometimes completely understandable) spelling problems.

The ones with no excuses

New Mexico: Banana

That is bananas. B-A-N-A-N-A-S.

North Carolina: Angel

You just know people try to spell it "angle."

Rhode Island: Liar

Are they confusing it with the instrument or...?

Idaho: Quote

How do you mess up "quote"?

Mississippi: Nanny

You'd think Mississippians would have a handle on their double letters.

Hawaii: People

???

South Dakota: College

Sigh.

The ones that are completely understandable

Iowa: Vacuum

In a thousand years, humanity will have reached the singularity, cured cancer and perfected interdimensional travel and we'll all still be trying to spell "vacuum" with two c's.

South Carolina, Arkansas: Chihuahua

Same.

Georgia: Gray

50 Shades of Grey. Gray's Anatomy (the textbook). Grey's Anatomy (the show). It's confusing, man.

New Hampshire: Diarrhea

Prayers up for New Hampshire.

West Virginia, Connecticut: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious