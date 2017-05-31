Photos: US military photos from May In this photo -- published this month by Military Review, the US Army's professional journal -- a mortar tube explodes near an Afghan soldier during a training exercise in July 2013. The photo was taken by US Army Spc. Hilda Clayton, a combat photographer who was killed in the accident along with three Afghan soldiers and the Afghan photographer she was training. Clayton's family approved the release of the photo, according to the Stars and Stripes newspaper, and the Military Review featured it as part of its issue on gender equality. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Air Force Capt. Timothy Black pilots a KC-135 Stratotanker next to two Navy fighter jets on Sunday, May 21. The Stratotanker is part of a refueling squadron that is supporting the mission against ISIS.

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Bagdasarian says goodbye to his wife and daughter in San Diego before setting off on a scheduled deployment on Monday, May 8.

A paratrooper crawls under barbed wire during a "best squad" competition in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Tuesday, May 23. It was part of All-American Week, which celebrated the Army's 82nd Airborne Division.

An AH-64D Apache attack helicopter flies in front of a wall of fire Saturday, May 6, during the South Carolina National Guard's Air and Ground Expo. The fire was part of the demonstration.

Vietnam veterans Ed Hriscko, left, and Skip Georgal visit the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington on Friday, May 26.

Christian Jacobs, 6, high-fives President Donald Trump near his mother, Brittany, and Vice President Mike Pence as they visited Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. Christian's father, Marine Sgt. Christopher Jacobs, was killed in 2011.

Midshipmen watch the Blue Angels flight team during the graduation ceremony at the US Naval Academy on Friday, May 26.

A puppy shows affection toward a Marine during a Fleet Week demonstration in New York on Thursday, May 25. The puppy is training to be a guide dog.

People wade in the water as they watch an air and sea show in Miami Beach, Florida, on Sunday, May 28. The demonstration involved military assets.

Tuskegee Airmen walk on stage during the National Memorial Day concert in Washington on Sunday, May 28.

The Air Force's unmanned space aircraft, the X-37B, sits on a runway after landing at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday, May 7. The plane spent nearly two years in space.

US Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning posted this self-portrait to her Instagram account on Thursday, May 18. Manning, the transgender soldier formerly known as Bradley Manning, revealed her new look after being freed from a military prison in Kansas. Manning was convicted in 2013 of stealing classified documents and videos and giving them to WikiLeaks. She was sentenced to 35 years in prison, but President Barack Obama commuted her sentence in January.

The USS Kearsarge joins a parade of ships during Fleet Week celebrations in New York on Wednesday, May 24.

Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, left, shakes hands with current Defense Secretary Jim Mattis as Hagel's official portrait was unveiled at the Pentagon on Friday, May 19. Hagel served from 2013-2015.

Gold Star Mothers and their supporters hold a torch as they recite the names of their fallen children during a candlelight vigil in Washington on Friday, May 26.

A Navy crew conducts a search-and-rescue training mission in waters south of Japan on Tuesday, May 23.

First-year midshipmen, known as "plebes," run across a bridge Tuesday, May 16, during Sea Trials, a daylong training exercise that caps off their year at the US Naval Academy.

An unarmed long-range missile is test-fired at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Wednesday, May 3. The Minuteman III traveled 4,200 miles to a test range near the Marshall Islands.