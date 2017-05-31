US military photos from May
US military photos from May
Air Force Capt. Timothy Black pilots a KC-135 Stratotanker next to two Navy fighter jets on Sunday, May 21. The Stratotanker is part of a refueling squadron that is supporting the mission against ISIS.
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Bagdasarian says goodbye to his wife and daughter in San Diego before setting off on a scheduled deployment on Monday, May 8.
A paratrooper crawls under barbed wire during a "best squad" competition in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Tuesday, May 23. It was part of All-American Week, which celebrated the Army's 82nd Airborne Division.
An AH-64D Apache attack helicopter flies in front of a wall of fire Saturday, May 6, during the South Carolina National Guard's Air and Ground Expo. The fire was part of the demonstration.
Vietnam veterans Ed Hriscko, left, and Skip Georgal visit the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington on Friday, May 26.
Christian Jacobs, 6, high-fives President Donald Trump near his mother, Brittany, and Vice President Mike Pence as they visited Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. Christian's father, Marine Sgt. Christopher Jacobs, was killed in 2011.
Midshipmen watch the Blue Angels flight team during the graduation ceremony at the US Naval Academy on Friday, May 26.
A puppy shows affection toward a Marine during a Fleet Week demonstration in New York on Thursday, May 25. The puppy is training to be a guide dog.
People wade in the water as they watch an air and sea show in Miami Beach, Florida, on Sunday, May 28. The demonstration involved military assets.
The USS Kearsarge joins a parade of ships during Fleet Week celebrations in New York on Wednesday, May 24.
Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, left, shakes hands with current Defense Secretary Jim Mattis as Hagel's official portrait was unveiled at the Pentagon on Friday, May 19. Hagel served from 2013-2015.
Gold Star Mothers and their supporters hold a torch as they recite the names of their fallen children during a candlelight vigil in Washington on Friday, May 26.
A Navy crew conducts a search-and-rescue training mission in waters south of Japan on Tuesday, May 23.
First-year midshipmen, known as "plebes," run across a bridge Tuesday, May 16, during Sea Trials, a daylong training exercise that caps off their year at the US Naval Academy.
Secret Service agents use a presidential limousine to take cover from spraying water as Marine One lands in New York on Thursday, May 4.