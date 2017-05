President Trump's taking aim at one of President Obama's biggest feats during his term -- better relations with Cuba. Trump is expected as early as June to roll back parts of Obama-era policies softening relations with Cuba . The President is expected to stop US companies from making deals with the Cuban military (which runs the country's tourism industry) and demand the extradition of US fugitives in Cuba. Trump's also considering tightening the travel restrictions to the island that Obama had eased. And we're sorry, Cuban cigar and rum lovers. The President may reenact the ban on bringing those goodies back as well. But none of this is really a surprise. Trump promised conservative Cuban-American voters and anti-Castro congressional members he'd take a tougher stand on Cuba.