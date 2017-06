Photos: Photos: Frank Lloyd Wright Across America Taliesin: Welsh for "shining brow," this was Wright's home base in his native Wisconsin. Hide Caption 1 of 7

Taliesin West: Wright also had a compound in Arizona which was known as Taliesin West.

Guggenheim Museum: One of Wright's most famous commissions was this New York City art museum, originally intended to be a pinky-red color.

Marin County Civic Center: In northern California, many residents see this as a place of business as much as a work of an architectural genius.

Chapel of the Holy Cross: Wright incorporated the rocky landscape of Sedona, Arizona, when conceptualizing this church.

Monona Terrace: Planned by Wright but not completed until after his death, Madison, Wisconsin's Monona Terrace is home to everything from staff meetings to high school proms.