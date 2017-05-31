Breaking News

Wyadup Spa, Western Australia: The grand prize winner of the "Australia From Above" competition, this photograph by Kyle Bowman was taken in Western Australia's Margaret River region. "Love the playful nature of this photo," said judges. "The intense contrast of the reds and greens give this image a vivid vibrancy. And it's not just an abstract photo; the person is the focal point and it cleverly shows a person interacting with the Australian environment."
Secret Harbour, Western Australia: The late afternoon sun shines through a breaking wave at Secret Harbour, south of Perth. This photo by Al Edgar claimed second prize in the competition. "This image was stunning, the colors, composition and timing were all spot on," said judges. "The image really conveys power of the ocean and waves."
Rigby Island, Victoria: "The vivid turquoise and sculptural shapes are astounding; it seems almost abstract, then all the lines drive your view to the almost invisible boat leaving a broad wake," said judges of the third prize winner, by photographer Peter Yan.
Red and Green Salt Lake: This photograph by Michael Pilsworth was one of 12 shortlisted images in the Australia From Above competition, organized by aerial photography community SkyPixel and co-sponsored by Tourism Australia and drone manufacturer DJI. Photographers were asked to showcase new, creative perspectives of landscapes around the country.
Bondi Beach, Sydney: "The lighting and composition compliments the scene making you want to keep looking further into the photograph," said judges of this finalist, submitted by photographer BondiLens. "The colors are striking and the image quality makes it stand out from the crowd. Beautiful shot."
Dirk Hartog Island, Western Australia: "Strong, unusual color pallete of the inland water contrasts beautifully against the more natural hue of the ocean," said judges of this finalist, submitted by SkyPixel user Will.
West Wyalong, New South Wales: One of 12 short-listed images, this photo by Mal Lak of stubble being burned in a field near the New South Wales' town of West Wyalong offers a unique perspective of the rural landscape.
Mining Life: Another stunning rural landscape perspective, this "Australia from Above" finalist was shot by photographer Scott Portelli.
Turquoise Jetty: "The composition, color, detail and tone of this image are all so mesmerizing," said judges of this finalist, taken by photographer Brandon Davies. "The competition had a lot of top down shots over jetties and the ocean but this one stood out above them all."
Surf's Up: "The sun bouncing off the water is just incredible," said judges of this finalist. "The wide scope of the image conveys the power of the waves the surfer is riding on. Very much an iconic Australian shot." Photo taken by SkyPixel user Jacob.
Harvest, Southern New South Wales: "Having grown up on a farm this image really spoke to me," said judge Kirk Hille of this finalist, taken by Joe Ben Barlow. "The image is nicely composed with lines drawing the viewers eye up the image while the harvesters really give the viewer some scale to show how big Australia farms are."
White Salt Lake: "Beautiful abstract aerial image." said judges of this finalist photo by Kevin Perrin. "Great colors highlighting the arid interior. Clear windswept detail to hold the interest and make the the still image also feel dynamic."
(CNN)Warning. The aerial photos featured in the above gallery will instill you with a burning desire to book a flight to Australia.

Or at the very least tempt you to invest in a drone.
Which is exactly what organizers of the just wrapped "Australia from Above" contest were likely aiming for when they launched the competition in March.
Nearly 6,500 images were submitted as part of the contest, put on by aerial photography community SkyPixel and co-sponsored by Tourism Australia and drone manufacturer DJI.
Three winners, selected from 12 shortlisted entries, were announced on May 19.
An incredible photo of Western Australia taken in the Margaret River area titled "Wyadup Spa" won the grand prize -- a selection of DJI drone equipment and Australia travel packages worth nearly AUS$30,000 ($22,273).
The second-prize winner -- also taken in Western Australia -- featured a surfer on the waves in Secret Harbour, just outside of Perth.
Coming in third was a photograph of Rigby Island, Victoria. Check out the above gallery to see all three, as well as the nine additional finalists.
Tourism Australia's chief marketing officer Lisa Ronson, who was also one of the competition judges, said in a statement she was blown away by the quantity and the quality of entries.
"There are some amazingly talented photographers out there who are using drone technology to capture some breath-taking images of Australia," she said.
Australia revised its drone safety laws in 2016, making it easier for amateur photographers shooting for non-commercial purposes to send their cameras into the skies.
Full details are available on the Civil Aviation Safety Authority website.