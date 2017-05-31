Photos: The Djokovic-Agassi era is safely underway, but at least one top 10 seed is already going home... In Tuesday's showpiece clash, world No. 1 Andy Murray defied the doubters and his torrid start to the clay-court season , beating Russian Andrey Kuznetsov (6-4 4-6 6-2 6-0) to reach round two. Hide Caption 1 of 14

After years blighted by injury, Juan Martin del Potro beat fellow Argentine Guido Pella (6-2 6-1 6-4) in the former US Open champion's first match at Roland Garros since 2012.

Former champion Stan Wawrinka overcame Slovakian Jozef Kovalik with a straight-sets victory 6-2 7-6 (8-6) 6-3.

But promising 20-year-old talent Alexander Zverev -- the ninth seed -- was beaten by world No. 37 Fernando Verdasco in four sets (6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2)

Kei Nishikori proved too strong for Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis over on court one, surviving an early scare to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic is already safely through to the second round, courtesy of a straight sets 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory against Spanish 31-year-old Marcel Granollers.

The Serb has a new so-called "super coach" at the helm in eight-time grand slam champion Andre Agassi, but that didn't stop former coach Boris Becker turning up in the player's box during the third set.

Djokovic could meet Rafa Nadal in this year's semifinals. The "King of Clay" is in search of a 10th French Open title and moved one step closer with a convincing 6-1 6-4 6-1 win against Frenchman Benoît Paire. "The most important thing is to win," said the Spaniard. "If it's in three [sets], it's better."

Big serving Canadian Milos Raonic joined Nadal and Djokovic in the second round, seeing off Belgium's Steve Darcis 6-3 6-4 6-2. The world No. 6 has never advanced beyond the last eight at the year's second major.

Belgian No. 1 David Goffin eased past Frenchman Paul-Henri Mathieu 6-2 6-2 6-2 on Court 1.

Spain's Garbine Muguruza began the defense of her French Open crown in style, beating former champion Francesca Schiavone 6-2 6-4.

"I cannot believe in the first round we have two ex-champions!" enthused Muguruza. "Francesca is a legend and I was very excited to play on Philippe Chatrier court with her." The women's draw is wide open in the absence of Serena Williams , Victoria Azarenka and Maria Sharapova.

A day earlier, Angelique Kerber suffered the indignity of becoming the first top seeded woman to be defeated in the opening round of the French Open as she suffered a surprise straight-sets loss to Russia's Ekaterina Makarova.