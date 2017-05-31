Breaking News

French Open: Home woes to continue after Tsonga loses?

Updated 2:21 PM ET, Wed May 31, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Mary Pierce: a French Open love story
Mary Pierce: a French Open love story

    JUST WATCHED

    Mary Pierce: a French Open love story

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Tsonga loses to world No. 91 Renzo Olivo
  • First loss in first round of major since 2007
  • Chance of no French men making last 16
  • Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic win in straight sets

(CNN)The French love their tennis.

The number of registered players from the start of 2017 -- 2,606, according to statistics provided by the ITF -- is only fractionally less than that of another grand slam nation with a population about five times as big, the US. Non-registered players surely swell the figures, especially since courts are plentiful.
How it must hurt the locals, then, to not have a French winner at the French Open in 17 years.
The drought on the men's side dates back further, to 1983, and appears set to continue after Jo-Wilfried Tsonga -- likely the top hope for Les Bleus -- suffered a first-round exit at a major for the first time since falling to Andy Roddick at the Australian Open 10 years ago.
His conqueror Wednesday doesn't match the pedigree of Roddick, a former No. 1.
Read More
Rather he is an Argentinian ranked 91st.
READ: Kvitova exits
READ: The pros on Paris
But Renzo Olivo still had enough to see off Tsonga 7-5 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 on Philippe Chatrier court in a tussle that was suspended by darkness at 9:55 p.m. Paris time Tuesday.
Olivo -- who spent teenaged years training at the Mouratoglou Academy when it was based near Paris -- only needed one game to oust the twice tournament semifinalist upon the resumption.
It was only the second grand slam victory of his career.
A lot has changed since a 19-year-old Rafael Nadal became only the second man in history to win Roland Garros at the first attempt. The bulging biceps, long hair and headband remain, but the Spaniard&#39;s sense of style has certainly changed.
Photos: The King of Clay over the years
A lot has changed since a 19-year-old Rafael Nadal became only the second man in history to win Roland Garros at the first attempt. The bulging biceps, long hair and headband remain, but the Spaniard's sense of style has certainly changed.
Hide Caption
1 of 14
Nadal went into his first French Open as an inexperienced 18-year-old and emerged a grand slam champion -- beating Roger Federer in the semifinals on his 19th birthday. The 2005 season was the birth of what would go on to be Nadal&#39;s classic look: sleeveless top and three-quarter length shorts.
Photos: The King of Clay over the years
2005Nadal went into his first French Open as an inexperienced 18-year-old and emerged a grand slam champion -- beating Roger Federer in the semifinals on his 19th birthday. The 2005 season was the birth of what would go on to be Nadal's classic look: sleeveless top and three-quarter length shorts.
Hide Caption
2 of 14
By the following year, Nadal had cemented his place among tennis&#39; elite and was developing a fearsome reputation on clay. This time wearing a slightly less garish light blue, Nadal picked up his second consecutive French Open title by becoming the first man to beat Roger Federer in a grand slam final.
Photos: The King of Clay over the years
2006By the following year, Nadal had cemented his place among tennis' elite and was developing a fearsome reputation on clay. This time wearing a slightly less garish light blue, Nadal picked up his second consecutive French Open title by becoming the first man to beat Roger Federer in a grand slam final.
Hide Caption
3 of 14
In 2007, the then 20-year-old Nadal&#39;s status as the &#39;King of Clay&#39; was sealed. Defeat to Federer at the Masters Series in Hamburg ended an 81-match unbeaten streak on clay, which remains a men&#39;s Open Era record today. At that year&#39;s French Open, Nadal opted for the reverse of 2006&#39;s top-bandana combo -- this time with matching trainers to boot.
Photos: The King of Clay over the years
2007In 2007, the then 20-year-old Nadal's status as the 'King of Clay' was sealed. Defeat to Federer at the Masters Series in Hamburg ended an 81-match unbeaten streak on clay, which remains a men's Open Era record today. At that year's French Open, Nadal opted for the reverse of 2006's top-bandana combo -- this time with matching trainers to boot.
Hide Caption
4 of 14
A year later, Nadal opted for a variation on his debut French Option look, this time sporting an all-green combo. Nadal reached world No. 1 for the first time in his career in 2008, helped by his fourth consecutive Roland Garros title -- matching Bjorn Borg&#39;s record of consecutive trophies, while also becoming only the seventh man to win a grand slam without dropping a set.
Photos: The King of Clay over the years
2008A year later, Nadal opted for a variation on his debut French Option look, this time sporting an all-green combo. Nadal reached world No. 1 for the first time in his career in 2008, helped by his fourth consecutive Roland Garros title -- matching Bjorn Borg's record of consecutive trophies, while also becoming only the seventh man to win a grand slam without dropping a set.
Hide Caption
5 of 14
Nadal&#39;s first dramatic transformation came in 2009. Gone were the sleeveless shirts and three-quarter lengths, in came the sleeves and fluorescent, clashing colors. Perhaps it was the sleeves restricting the powerful arms (or maybe a knee injury), but Nadal suffered the first of only two French Open defeats. Despite a shock fourth-round loss to Robin Soderling, Nadal set a record of 31 consecutive wins at Roland Garros.
Photos: The King of Clay over the years
2009Nadal's first dramatic transformation came in 2009. Gone were the sleeveless shirts and three-quarter lengths, in came the sleeves and fluorescent, clashing colors. Perhaps it was the sleeves restricting the powerful arms (or maybe a knee injury), but Nadal suffered the first of only two French Open defeats. Despite a shock fourth-round loss to Robin Soderling, Nadal set a record of 31 consecutive wins at Roland Garros.
Hide Caption
6 of 14
In 2010, Nadal bounced back from the 2009 disappointment with a daring multicolored number. He went on to exact revenge on Soderling, beating him in the final after the Swede had upset Federer in the quarterfinals. Federer&#39;s failure to reach the semis meant Nadal regained the world No. 1 spot, while it was also the second time he won the French Open without dropping a set.
Photos: The King of Clay over the years
2010In 2010, Nadal bounced back from the 2009 disappointment with a daring multicolored number. He went on to exact revenge on Soderling, beating him in the final after the Swede had upset Federer in the quarterfinals. Federer's failure to reach the semis meant Nadal regained the world No. 1 spot, while it was also the second time he won the French Open without dropping a set.
Hide Caption
7 of 14
The following year, Nadal dialed down the brightness, instead choosing to return to one of his earliest Roland Garros styles. And it worked -- he maintained his No. 1 ranking throughout the clay court season and beat perennial rival Federer in the final.
Photos: The King of Clay over the years
2011The following year, Nadal dialed down the brightness, instead choosing to return to one of his earliest Roland Garros styles. And it worked -- he maintained his No. 1 ranking throughout the clay court season and beat perennial rival Federer in the final.
Hide Caption
8 of 14
Perhaps in an attempt to gain the upper hand on opponents by blending into the clay, Nadal opted for an orange-ish-red look for the first time at the French Open. It appeared to work, as Nadal dropped just 30 games in the first five rounds, before beating Djokovic in four sets in the final to claim his seventh Roland Garros title and surpass Borg as the tournament&#39;s most successful player.
Photos: The King of Clay over the years
2012Perhaps in an attempt to gain the upper hand on opponents by blending into the clay, Nadal opted for an orange-ish-red look for the first time at the French Open. It appeared to work, as Nadal dropped just 30 games in the first five rounds, before beating Djokovic in four sets in the final to claim his seventh Roland Garros title and surpass Borg as the tournament's most successful player.
Hide Caption
9 of 14
The 2013 French Open was the debut of Nadal&#39;s latest wardrobe change: the short shorts. In an all-Spanish final, Nadal defeated David Ferrer in straight sets -- although bizarrely dropped from fourth in the world to fifth after his victory.
Photos: The King of Clay over the years
2013The 2013 French Open was the debut of Nadal's latest wardrobe change: the short shorts. In an all-Spanish final, Nadal defeated David Ferrer in straight sets -- although bizarrely dropped from fourth in the world to fifth after his victory.
Hide Caption
10 of 14
Perhaps a sign of entering into his late 20s, Nadal&#39;s colors switched from fluorescent to more mellow tones. Despite being hampered by injuries and suffering surprise defeats early in the clay court season, Nadal grinded out arguably his most impressive Roland Garros victory. Another victory in the final against Djokovic took him to 14 grand slams (level with Pete Sampras) and it was his fifth straight French Open triumph.
Photos: The King of Clay over the years
2014Perhaps a sign of entering into his late 20s, Nadal's colors switched from fluorescent to more mellow tones. Despite being hampered by injuries and suffering surprise defeats early in the clay court season, Nadal grinded out arguably his most impressive Roland Garros victory. Another victory in the final against Djokovic took him to 14 grand slams (level with Pete Sampras) and it was his fifth straight French Open triumph.
Hide Caption
11 of 14
Nadal&#39;s struggle to find form continued into 2015&#39;s clay court season, dropping outside of the world&#39;s top five for the first time since 2005. Looking like an athletic version of the Cookie Monster, Nadal crashed out of the French Open in the quarterfinals to Djokovic. It ended his 39-match unbeaten run and marked just his second defeat on the Parisian clay.
Photos: The King of Clay over the years
2015Nadal's struggle to find form continued into 2015's clay court season, dropping outside of the world's top five for the first time since 2005. Looking like an athletic version of the Cookie Monster, Nadal crashed out of the French Open in the quarterfinals to Djokovic. It ended his 39-match unbeaten run and marked just his second defeat on the Parisian clay.
Hide Caption
12 of 14
The following year, the shorts got even shorter and the two-tone top returned as Nadal exited the French Open in the third round -- although this time it was a wrist injury that defeated him. Despite the disappointment, there was another milestone for Nadal as he became only the eighth man to reach 200 grand slam wins.
Photos: The King of Clay over the years
The following year, the shorts got even shorter and the two-tone top returned as Nadal exited the French Open in the third round -- although this time it was a wrist injury that defeated him. Despite the disappointment, there was another milestone for Nadal as he became only the eighth man to reach 200 grand slam wins.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
Nadal debuted his strong blue look against Benoit Paire in this year&#39;s first round on Monday. Is your money on the King of Clay to complete &#39;La Decima?&#39;
Photos: The King of Clay over the years
2017Nadal debuted his strong blue look against Benoit Paire in this year's first round on Monday. Is your money on the King of Clay to complete 'La Decima?'
Hide Caption
14 of 14
rafa nadal french open 2005rafa nadal french open 2005rafa nadal french open 2006rafa nadal french open 2007rafa nadal french open 2008rafa nadal french open 2010rafa nadal french open 2010rafa nadal french open 2011rafa nadal french open 2012rafael nadal french open 2013rafael nadal french open 2014rafael nadal french open 2015Rafael Nadal french open 2016nadal french open 2017
Even after Olivo blinked -- in the third set tiebreak and serving at 5-3 in the fourth -- Tsonga ultimately couldn't take advantage.
The new dad managed to save three straight match points serving at 4-5, 0-40, only to succumb on a fourth match point when Olivo struck a forehand winner.
Tsonga wasn't about to blame the loss on playing the week before the French Open -- winning a title in Lyon -- after he had pulled out of the Rome Masters with a shoulder complaint.
"There were other years where I didn't play very well for the whole clay season and then I got to Roland Garros and played well," the world No. 11 told reporters. "Last week I played well in Lyon and not so well here. That's the way tennis goes.
"Last week remains a positive experience for me, so I'm going to use that as a basis for the rest of my season."
With the result, French men won a mere six of 19 first-round matches.
And with Tsonga's pals Richard Gasquet and Gael Monfils struggling with injuries of late, this could be the year when no French men make the second week at Roland Garros for the first time since 2007 even if Lucas Pouille's stock is rising.
Gael Monfils: tennis&#39; greatest entertainer
Gael Monfils: tennis' greatest entertainer

    JUST WATCHED

    Gael Monfils: tennis' greatest entertainer

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Gael Monfils: tennis' greatest entertainer 04:06
At least however there was better news among the women.
Kristina Mladenovic -- perhaps the most likely French winner in either draw after reaching clay finals in Stuttgart and Madrid in the last six weeks -- recovered from a grueling first-round encounter to beat former French Open finalist Sara Errani 6-2 6-3.
Mladenovic said she considered pulling out of her clash with Jennifer Brady on Monday because of a back injury that surfaced over the weekend.
She stuck around and battled past Brady in three hours, despite looking in discomfort, but moved more freely Wednesday to the relief of the French.

Nadal, defending champions progress

Elsewhere, defending men's champion Novak Djokovic, nine-time winner Rafael Nadal and the in-form Dominic Thiem breezed, not dropping a set in eliminating Joao Sousa, Robin Haase and Simone Bolelli, respectively.
Visit our tennis page for more news and features
While Venus Williams -- making her 20th appearance at the French Open -- swept aside Kurumi Nara, reigning women's champion Garbine Muguruza rallied past Anett Kontaveit 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-2.