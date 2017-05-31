Story highlights Trump made a campaign promise to move the embassy

He recently returned from a trip that included visiting Israel

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is expected to renew the waiver that keeps the US embassy in Tel Aviv, avoiding, for now, a controversial move to Jerusalem, several senior administration and diplomatic sources told CNN.

Trump promised throughout the 2016 campaign that he would move the US embassy from to Jerusalem, an action the Israeli government has long advocated. A senior administration official said Wednesday that Trump still supports the move but believes with the possibility of peace between Israel and the Palestinians at hand, now may not be the best time to anger the Palestinians by moving the embassy to contested land.

Signing the waiver this week would forestall any move for another six months. Every US president has signed such a waiver twice a year after a law was passed in 1995 mandating the relocation of the embassy to Jerusalem.

One senior administration official said the final decision hasn't been officially made, but that paperwork to both keep the embassy in Tel Aviv and move it to Jerusalem has been presented to the West Wing for Trump's approval.

The same official said that while Trump may not authorize the move this week, the President still envisions moving the embassy at some point.

