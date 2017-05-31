Police arrest man with assault rifle at Trump hotel

Story highlights Bryan Moles, 43, of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, was arrested at the Trump International Hotel

Washington (CNN) A man with an AR-15 assault rifle, a 40-caliber handgun and 90 rounds of ammunition was arrested at President Donald Trump's namesake hotel in Washington early Wednesday morning after a tipster warned police, authorities said.

Bryan Moles, 43, of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, was charged with carrying a pistol without a license and possession of unregistered ammunition, police said.

According to a police report, officers observed a firearm in "plain view" inside his car, which led to a search of the vehicle and a second weapon and ammunition found in the glove box.

"I believe that the officers and our federal partners and, in particular, the tipster coming forward averted a potential disaster," Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham said at a Wednesday news conference.

A law enforcement official told CNN that the individual who alerted authorities in Pennsylvania said that Moles was traveling to DC and wanted to kill the President. CNN is unable to corroborate Moles' intentions. Another law enforcement source said the individual told police that Moles allegedly stated in cell phone messages to the tipster that he "wanted to get close to Trump" and he "wanted to be like Timothy McVeigh" -- who bombed the Oklahoma City federal building in 1995, killing 168 people.

