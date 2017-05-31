In the past, Nas has openly spoken out about not voting or participating in the political process, but emphasized -- and reiterated in his letter -- that not voting doesn't mean you're not proactive.

"My way of addressing these issues is through my work. Whatever president may be in office doesn't affect my work directly. The way he affects people is what affects me ... The person himself, I'm not caught up with. I don't even have time for Trump or (Vice President Mike) Pence. I don't give a f---," Nas adds.