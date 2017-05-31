Melania Trump's strong words about that Kathy Griffin photo

Story highlights President Donald Trump condemned the picture Wednesday

Melania Trump also issued a statement

Washington (CNN) First lady Melania Trump has weighed in with her thoughts about Kathy Griffin's woefully distasteful video and photograph, depicting the bloody head of President Donald Trump.

"As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing," Melania Trump said in a statement. "When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it."

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

The first lady's comments come on the heels of a morning tweet from her husband, via his personal Twitter account. Trump said that while all of his children are struggling with the bloody imagery, it's particularly having an impact on the couple's 11-year-old son, Barron.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017