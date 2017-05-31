At least 7 US citizens injured in Kabul blast

Story highlights At least 80 people were killed and 360 wounded in what authorities say was a suicide attack

The blast was one of the deadliest to hit the Afghan capital in recent years

Washington (CNN) At least seven US citizens were injured in the suicide bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, according to two US officials.

At least three of the injured were US government personnel, according to the officials.

Sources cautioned to CNN that the number of US citizens who were injured could change as more information becomes available.

At least 80 people were killed and 360 wounded when the bomb ripped through a secure area of Kabul at the height of the Wednesday morning rush hour, Afghan officials said.

The blast, which came a few days into the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, was one of the deadliest to hit the Afghan capital in recent years.

Read More