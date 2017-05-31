Breaking News

At least 11 US citizens injured in Kabul blast

By Barbara Starr, Elise Labott and Ryan Browne, CNN

Updated 12:09 PM ET, Wed May 31, 2017

Story highlights

  • At least 80 people were killed and 360 wounded in what authorities say was a suicide attack
  • The blast was one of the deadliest to hit the Afghan capital in recent years

Washington (CNN)At least 11 US citizens were injured in the suicide bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, according to several US officials.

They were assigned to the US embassy there as contractors, the officials said.
An earlier assessment given to CNN said seven US citizens were injured. Sources cautioned to CNN that the number of US citizens who were injured could change as more information becomes available.
At least 80 people were killed and 360 wounded when the bomb ripped through a secure area of Kabul at the height of the Wednesday morning rush hour, Afghan officials said.
Afghan security forces patrol the site of a deadly suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, May 31. The blast struck near the German Embassy, according to Afghan officials.
A wounded man is helped away from the scene of the attack, which struck in the midst of Kabul&#39;s morning rush hour.
Women covered in blood stand dazed in the aftermath of the attack near Kabul&#39;s highly secure diplomatic area.
An injured man receives aid following the attack.
Bystanders help evacuate people from the area of the explosion.
Security forces gather near the site of the attack.
People help an injured man following the attack.
Victims&#39; bodies are placed in the back of a police truck at a hospital in Kabul.
Office workers leave the site of the suicide attack. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said the attack was &quot;aimed at civilians and those who are in Afghanistan to work with the people there for a better future of the country.&quot;
German and Afghan authorities inspect the scene of the blast. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said the attack was in the &quot;immediate vicinity&quot; of the nation&#39;s embassy. &quot;In the attack, officials of the German Embassy were also injured. In the meantime, all employees are safe,&quot; Gabriel said.
Volunteers carry the body of a victim to the Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital in Kabul.
A mangled vehicle is lifted out of the wreckage after the explosion.
A man wounded in the car bomb attack is treated at a hospital in Kabul.
The blast, which came a few days into the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, was one of the deadliest to hit the Afghan capital in recent years.
The bomb exploded in the diplomatic quarter near the German Embassy and the Afghan presidential palace. The streets were packed with commuters, women shopping and children going to school.
This is a developing story — check back soon for more reporting.