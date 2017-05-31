Joe Biden launching political action committee

Story highlights Biden has given varied answers about 2020

The group's initial materials strike out against "negativity" and "small-mindedness"

Washington (CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden is launching a political action committee, which is set to kick into gear Thursday morning, a Biden aide tells CNN.

The group, "American Possibilities PAC," is sure to set off speculation about Biden's 2020 intentions.

In a Medium post that will announce the PAC, Biden writes: "It's time for big dreams and American possibilities. If that's what you believe -- and you're ready to help elect folks who believe that, and to support groups and causes that embody that spirit -- then I'm asking you to join me today."

The former Vice President, under former President Barack Obama, has made regular public appearances since leaving office and has not been shy about his thoughts on the 2016 election -- or about criticizing President Donald Trump.

The initial messaging of his political fundraising and issue-based organizing group seems geared toward establishing a contrast between Biden and his supporters and the sweeping divisions in Washington.

