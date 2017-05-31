FBI investigating incident of 'illicit sexual contact with a minor' during wreath laying ceremony

Story highlights The suspect allegedly "repeatedly inappropriately touched" the victim

The victim was reportedly standing in the crowd during a wreath laying ceremony

Washington (CNN) The FBI is seeking information about someone who allegedly made "illicit sexual contact with a minor female" at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day.

The bureau is seeking information about the unidentified individual -- who the FBI described as a Hispanic male believed to be between 50 and 60 years old -- in connection with an incident that occurred in the crowd during the wreath laying ceremony. An unnamed adult male allegedly "repeatedly inappropriately touched" the victim while standing in the crowd.

President Donald Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery on the holiday to honor the US service members who made the ultimate sacrifice. He was joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Joseph Dunford and Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

it is unclear whether the timing of incident coincided with Trump's appearance at the event. The FBI said the incident took place around 11 a.m. ET.

The FBI said the man they are seeking information about has "short, spikey, grey and black hair," and wore a short-sleeved shirt and dark blue shorts at the time of the incident.