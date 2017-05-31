Covfefe: When a typo goes viral

(CNN)Half a sentence and a typo from the President of the United States are the most-talked about trends on the internet.
Pretty much 2017 in a nutshell so far.
So here's what we know happened.
US President Donald Trump tweeted "Despite the constant negative press covfefe," a clause with no context at 1:06 a.m. ET.
Though it did seem like the President was going to complain about the press -- something he's wont to do -- it wasn't part of a Twitter rant. It was his first tweet in 20 hours (the last one was a retweet of a Fox News article saying Jared Kushner did not suggest opening Russian communications channel, citing an anonymous source.)
Though covfefe likely was a typo when the President meant to type coverage, he'll be waking up to a lot of Twitter sass.
TV host Billy Eichner wasn't having it.
One of the most popular theories -- someone tried to grab Trump's phone mid-tweet, and it was accidentally sent.
No word from Merriam-Webster on whether they'll add it to the dictionary next year. They've gone back to bed.