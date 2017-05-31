Covfefe: When a typo goes viral

(CNN) Half a sentence and a typo from the President of the United States are the most-talked about trends on the internet.

Pretty much 2017 in a nutshell so far.

So here's what we know happened.

US President Donald Trump tweeted "Despite the constant negative press covfefe," a clause with no context at 12:06 a.m. ET.

Some of his more recent tweets got in the lower tens of thousands of retweets.

It seemed like the President was going to complain about the press -- something he's wont to do -- it wasn't part of a Twitter rant. It was his first tweet in 20 hours (the last one was a retweet of a Fox News article saying Jared Kushner did not suggest opening Russian communications channel, citing an anonymous source.)

Though covfefe likely was a typo when the President meant to type coverage, he'll be waking up to a lot of Twitter sass.

okay this is the best I've got #covfefe pic.twitter.com/CAD8UrP9hI — Jackson Dame (@jacksondame) May 31, 2017

My dad just bought the CA license plate "COVFEFE." #covfefe pic.twitter.com/WT5bXDTRN3 — Talya Cooper (@talicoop) May 31, 2017

what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017

TV host Billy Eichner wasn't having it.

This can't be real. These people cannot be real. Please let it end. LET IT END!!!! https://t.co/UlERV8Svuz — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 31, 2017

One of the most popular theories -- someone tried to grab Trump's phone mid-tweet, and it was accidentally sent.

I like to imagine that "covfefe" is the exact moment someone tackled Trump and wrestled the phone out of his hand. https://t.co/96MAwttvdL — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) May 31, 2017

No word from Merriam-Webster on whether they'll add it to the dictionary next year. They've gone back to bed.