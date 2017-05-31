Sasse trolls Trump on Twitter -- to the tune of 'Covfefe's Etude in D major'

Story highlights 'Covfefe' is a word that took on its own life after Trump tweeted it shortly after midnight on Tuesday

Earlier, Hillary Clinton joked at a conference that covfefe is "a hidden message to the Russians"

Washington (CNN) Sen. Ben Sasse had a little fun with his Twitter followers on Wednesday by using the buzzword of the day -- "covfefe" -- while live-tweeting his daughter's piano recital.

"It's #PianoRecital night. Livetweeting likely, despite the constant negative press covfefe," the Nebraska Republican and frequent critic of President Donald Trump tweeted, poking fun at the President's now-deleted tweet that caused a stir Wednesday after it was posted.

It's #PianoRecital night.

Livetweeting likely, despite the constant negative press covfefe — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) May 31, 2017

The lawmaker is just the latest to joke about the word, which went viral after many speculated about its meaning.

At the time he deleted the first tweet, Trump tweeted: "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that only Trump and a small number of people knew the meaning of the word.

Read More