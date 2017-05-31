For GOP, health care is a marathon

Story highlights
Lanhee J. Chen is the David and Diane Steffy Research Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. He served as the policy director for Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign and was a senior aide at the US Department of Health and Human Services during the George W. Bush administration. The views expressed in this commentary are his.
(CNN)The latest Congressional Budget Office (CBO) analysis of the American Health Care Act passed by the House of Representatives suggests that Republicans in the Senate have some work to do -- but should focus on distinct opportunities as well -- as they seek to repeal and replace Obamacare.