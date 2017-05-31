Page Pate , a CNN legal analyst, is a criminal defense and constitutional lawyer based in Atlanta. He is an adjunct professor of law at the University of Georgia, a founding member of the Georgia Innocence Project , a former board member of the Federal Defender Program in Atlanta, and the former chairman of the criminal law section of the Atlanta Bar Association. Follow him on Twitter @pagepate . The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) President Donald Trump has reportedly hired a private lawyer to represent him during the probe by the newly appointed special counsel into Russia's meddling in the last election, and any unlawful collusion that may have occurred between the Russians and Trump's campaign.

While neither the President nor anyone else has been named a formal target of this investigation, "lawyering up" right now makes sense. Good call.

An experienced lawyer will help explain a client's rights in a criminal investigation, and can usually help a client understand how they may fit into the big picture of the case.

But hiring a lawyer doesn't mean that the White House should circle the wagons and refuse to cooperate with Congress and the investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. If the President and his staff did nothing wrong during the election and the transition period, then they should give Mueller and Congress everything they ask for, and then give them some more.

Mr. President, if you are innocent and want this investigation over, it's time to fully cooperate with this investigation. Empty out the boxes. Turn over all relevant financial documents, travel records, and any notes of contacts with foreign officials that do not directly relate to national security. If necessary, waive any attorney-client privilege issues that may have contributed to your personal lawyer's refusal to provide information to Congress.

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has taken the first step towards cooperation by providing business and personal documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee. That's a good start, and a good example for the White House to follow

Authorize your staff to agree to any reasonable interview requests by the investigators. Let them take advantage of any opportunities to testify before any congressional committee that offers an appearance. Although the decision for White House staff to cooperate in the investigation needs to be made by each staff member with the advice of counsel, you and your top advisers shouldn't do anything to stand in the way. If you do, it may be a separate crime of obstruction.

Stonewalling document requests from Congress and putting together a "war room" in the White House to plot strategy is not obstruction by itself, but it's not how someone with nothing to hide responds to an independent investigation, especially when that investigation is being run by a special counsel appointed by your own Justice Department.

If, as you have often claimed, there is nothing to all this talk about collusion with Russia, the best legal and political strategy for the White House is to cooperate.

As a criminal defense lawyer, I understand and fully appreciate THE decision to lawyer up right now. It's a safe bet that Trump and other White House officials will need legal counsel going forward, and I'm sure these lawyers will more than earn their fee.

But as a voter and a taxpayer, I hope the White House will cooperate with this investigation. If there is nothing to all this talk about collusion with Russia, there is no reason not to cooperate. Not only will cooperation make this process go a lot faster, it may help the White House convince the skeptics that there really is no criminal conduct to uncover. Cooperate because it's good for the country. Cooperate because it's the right thing to do. Or, if that doesn't matter to you, cooperate because it makes you look better.

Mr. President, you can continue to protest this investigation as "unfair" and politically driven. But this is not a "witch hunt," and it's not "fake news" cooked up by the media. Russia interfered in the election; all of our nation's intelligence agencies agree on this.

