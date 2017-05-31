Biden and Miles: Every child deserves a childhood

Story highlights
- Jill Biden and Carolyn Miles: Save the Children commissions report to learn about "childhood enders"
- Results show over 700 million children worldwide suffer events disrupt, derail or end their childhoods prematurely, they write
Dr. Jill Biden is former second lady of the United States and chairwoman of the board of trustees at Save the Children. Carolyn Miles is president and CEO of Save the Children. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors.
(CNN)By the time Majerah was in the eighth grade, she'd noticed that it was difficult for women in her community in Afghanistan to get the health care they needed because all the doctors were men and male doctors aren't traditionally allowed to examine female patients without a chaperone. So she decided to help these women by becoming a doctor herself. She threw herself into her studies, and by the end of the year, had higher marks than anyone in her class.