Russian cruise missiles hit ISIS targets near Palmyra, state media says

By Euan McKirdy and Elwyn Lopez, CNN

Updated 2:59 AM ET, Wed May 31, 2017

Before: The ruins of the 2,000-year-old Temple of Baalshamin are seen in Palmyra, Syria, in 2007. The ISIS militant group took over the ancient city last year and razed parts of its World Heritage Site. Syrian government forces recaptured the ancient city from the terror group in March 2016. Click through to see the landmarks before and after ISIS' occupation.
After: A Syrian government soldier walks near what's left of the Temple of Baalshamin on Sunday, March 27. Syrian forces retook the city days before, but damage had already been done by ISIS. UNESCO says it plans to evaluate the extent of Palmyra's damage soon. Many of the structures -- which date from the first and second centuries and marry Greco-Roman techniques with local traditions and Persian influences -- remain in place, bolstering hopes that ISIS didn't completely raze the world heritage site.
Before: The Arch of Triumph in 2006.
After: The Arch of Triumph on March 27.
Before: The Temple of Bel in 2008.
After: The Temple of Bel on March 27.
Destroyed statues are seen inside the damaged Palmyra Museum on March 27.
Destroyed statues are seen inside the damaged Palmyra Museum on March 27.
Many statues in the museum had their faces chipped off -- in keeping with strict Sharia interpretations of the depiction of human forms.
Many statues in the museum had their faces chipped off -- in keeping with strict Sharia interpretations of the depiction of human forms.
Before ISIS invaded, authorities took what they could from the museum. But larger items and those fixed to walls had to be left behind.
Before ISIS invaded, authorities took what they could from the museum. But larger items and those fixed to walls had to be left behind.
Destroyed statues inside the Palmyra Museum.
Destroyed statues inside the Palmyra Museum.
The Syrian directorate-general of antiquities and monuments was positive that the condition of artifacts meant that they could be restored and their "historic value" returned, according to a translation of an article on the department's website.
ISIS took over Palmyra in May.
ISIS took over Palmyra in May.
By June, ISIS began destroying historical sites.
By June, ISIS began destroying historical sites.
Damage inside the Palmyra Museum.
Damage inside the Palmyra Museum.
Palmyra was a caravan oasis when Romans overtook it in the mid-first century. In the centuries that followed, the area &quot;stood at the crossroads of several civilizations&quot; with its art and architecture mixing Greek, Roman and Persian influences, according to UNESCO.
Palmyra was a caravan oasis when Romans overtook it in the mid-first century. In the centuries that followed, the area "stood at the crossroads of several civilizations" with its art and architecture mixing Greek, Roman and Persian influences, according to UNESCO.
Story highlights

  • Russian media reports airstrike targeted ISIS militants, equipment
  • Ancient city of Palmyra has changed hands several times in past two years

(CNN)Cruise missiles launched by the Russian Navy hit a number of ISIS targets in Palmyra, Syria, Wednesday, according to Russian state media.

The strikes reportedly targeted militant positions east of the ancient city, which housed heavy equipment and militant troops transferred from ISIS' de facto capital Raqqa, according to Russian news agency Sputnik, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.
"The Russian Navy's Admiral Esen frigate and Krasnodar submarine performed a launch of four Kalibr cruise missiles from the eastern Mediterranean against the targets of the IS (Daesh) terrorist groups in the area of Palmyra," the Ministry statement reportedly said. "All targets have been struck."
IS and Daesh are alternative names for ISIS.
The report adds that the US, Turkey and Israel were informed of the strikes in a "timely manner" through operational channels.
Saving Palmyra&#39;s treasures destroyed by ISIS
Key city

Control of Palmyra has passed from the regime to ISIS and back again a number of times since the militant group first captured it in 2015.
In March, Syrian forces, backed by Russian aircraft, took back the city from ISIS militants. At least 1,000 ISIS militants were killed or wounded in the offensive, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
The UNESCO world heritage site is seen as strategically important to both sides in Syria's civil war, which has continued for more than five years.
Located in Homs province, in central Syria, Palmyra is around 225 kilometers (140 miles) from Raqqa, considered ISIS' headquarters in Syria.