Russian cruise missiles hit ISIS targets near Palmyra, state media says

Story highlights Russian media reports airstrike targeted ISIS militants, equipment

Ancient city of Palmyra has changed hands several times in past two years

(CNN) Cruise missiles launched by the Russian Navy hit a number of ISIS targets in Palmyra, Syria, Wednesday, according to Russian state media.

The strikes reportedly targeted militant positions east of the ancient city, which housed heavy equipment and militant troops transferred from ISIS' de facto capital Raqqa, according to Russian news agency Sputnik, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The Russian Navy's Admiral Esen frigate and Krasnodar submarine performed a launch of four Kalibr cruise missiles from the eastern Mediterranean against the targets of the IS (Daesh) terrorist groups in the area of Palmyra," the Ministry statement reportedly said. "All targets have been struck."

IS and Daesh are alternative names for ISIS.

The report adds that the US, Turkey and Israel were informed of the strikes in a "timely manner" through operational channels.

JUST WATCHED Saving Palmyra's treasures destroyed by ISIS Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Saving Palmyra's treasures destroyed by ISIS 01:02

Read More