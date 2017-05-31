Story highlights
(CNN)"So You Think You Can Dance" is getting a new judge.
Actress Vanessa Hudgens will be joining Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy at the judges table of the popular Fox reality dance show.
"I am so excited for Vanessa to join Mary and me on the judging panel for the 14th season of 'So You Think You Can Dance,'" said Lythgoe, who also serves as one of the shows executive producers, in a statement. "There was instant chemistry in the audition rounds, and I know the 'SYTYCD' fans will love her as much as we do."
"Vanessa is an accomplished artist and brings her own brand of enthusiasm and energy to our panel," he added.
Hudgens, who came to fame as a star of the "High School Musical" franchise, starred last year as Betty Rizzo in Fox's live presentation of "Grease."
The 28-year-old actress celebrated the new job with a late night tweet. "So excited!!!" she said.
The series features a group of contestants aged 18 to 30 who must showcase their skills in a variety of dance styles. They are paired with professional dancers as they vie for the title of "America's Favorite Dancer."
"So You Think You Can Dance" starts its 14th season on June 12.