'This Is Us' staying on Tuesday nights

(CNN) Relax "This Is Us" fans, you don't have to change the night you've set aside for crying.

NBC has reportedly reversed its decision to move the popular drama from Tuesdays to Thursdays as part of a revamped "Must See TV" lineup.

On Tuesday, "This is Us" star Chrissy Metz tweeted that the show was staying put -- at least when it returns in the fall.

#ThisisUs is staying on Tuesdays this fall! — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) May 31, 2017

Fans were stoked.

ohhhh thank God! I did not like the move to Thursday!!! #ThisIsUs @NBCThisisUs — Lori Castilleja (@lacastilleja) May 31, 2017