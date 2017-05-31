Breaking News

'This Is Us' staying on Tuesday nights

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 1:24 PM ET, Wed May 31, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

milo ventimiglia surprises fan watching this is us orig vstop ll_00002612
milo ventimiglia surprises fan watching this is us orig vstop ll_00002612

    JUST WATCHED

    See actor sneak up on fan watching his show

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

See actor sneak up on fan watching his show 01:02

Story highlights

  • Chrissy Metz tweeted the news
  • Fans were happy

(CNN)Relax "This Is Us" fans, you don't have to change the night you've set aside for crying.

NBC has reportedly reversed its decision to move the popular drama from Tuesdays to Thursdays as part of a revamped "Must See TV" lineup.
Related: NBC bringing back 'Must See TV'
On Tuesday, "This is Us" star Chrissy Metz tweeted that the show was staying put -- at least when it returns in the fall.
Fans were stoked.
Read More
The E! network -- owned by NBC's parent company -- also published an upcoming fall TV schedule, which lists "The Voice" at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, followed by "This is Us" in its current slot and the new drama "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders."