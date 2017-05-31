The 'Felicity' mini-reunion we needed

Story highlights
- Russell and Speedman reunited on "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
- They joked about him being a "disaster of a boyfriend'
(CNN)The '90s are making a return, so why can't we get "Felicity" back?
"Felicity" stars Keri Russell and Scott Speedman reunited on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Tuesday night, making fans nostalgic for the series that ran from 1998 to 2002.
Russell received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and shared a funny story about Speedman being in attendance for the ceremony, along with their "Felicity" co-star Amanda Foreman.
"Scott just kept saying, 'So when do you, like, do the hands? When do you put your hands in the cement?'" Russell said. "[Foreman] was, like, 'It's not that event!'"
Speedman, apparently, didn't get it. He kept asking, much to the annoyance of Russell.
The actor had a few things to say himself, including commenting on the infamous haircut Russell got after Season 1, which had a "chia pet vibe."
As for the pair's onscreen romance, Russell agreed that Speedman was "a disaster of a boyfriend."
"Not much has changed," he quipped.
But don't look for an actual "Felicity" reunion anytime soon.
Russell has a little show called "The Americans" that is doing pretty well, and their co-star Scott Foley has been working hard on ABC's "Scandal."
Speedman joked that he is totally available.
"I would do it," he said. "Some people are on really high class shows. I'll do it in a heartbeat.