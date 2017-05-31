The 'Felicity' mini-reunion we needed

Story highlights Russell and Speedman reunited on "Jimmy Kimmel Live"

(CNN) The '90s are making a return, so why can't we get "Felicity" back?

"Felicity" stars Keri Russell and Scott Speedman reunited on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Tuesday night, making fans nostalgic for the series that ran from 1998 to 2002.

Russell received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and shared a funny story about Speedman being in attendance for the ceremony, along with their "Felicity" co-star Amanda Foreman.

"Scott just kept saying, 'So when do you, like, do the hands? When do you put your hands in the cement?'" Russell said. "[Foreman] was, like, 'It's not that event!'"

Speedman, apparently, didn't get it. He kept asking, much to the annoyance of Russell.

