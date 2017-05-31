(CNN) Gal Gadot hopes her portrayal of the iconic female superhero Wonder Woman inspires some positivity in the world.

"It was really important for us to convey a message and to remind people about good things like love and hopefulness," Gadot told CNN at a press day for the film. "If we have that more, we'll have a better society."

Gadot, an Israeli-born actress, who got her start in the 2009 film "Fast & Furious," is the first woman to anchor a superhero movie in more than a decade. (Jennifer Garner starred in Marvel's "Elektra" in 2005. Prior to that, Halle Berry starred in the Warner Bros. produced "Catwoman" in 2004.)

Robin Wright, who plays General Antiope, Gadot's aunt in the film, hopes audiences will connect with Wonder Woman and appreciate her strength.

"This female superhero represents justice, equality, love and the betterment of humankind," Wright told CNN. "That's what this movie is about. I think we all need a little bit more of that in the world today."

The film's director Patty Jenkins, who is the first female director of any Marvel or DC Comics' movie, said Gadot made her job easy.

"It would have been a totally different story, and I don't know that I would have wanted to do the movie if it was with a lead Wonder Woman who I didn't believe in," Jenkins told CNN. "Not only do I believe in her, she blows me away. It made it much easier to have the greatest Wonder Woman in the world put in the palm of my hand."

Gadot promises "Wonder Woman" will not disappoint when it comes to action and the "big wowzies" expected with superhero films.

"I hope that the movie will be received well," Gadot added. "I hope that [audiences will see] what we've been trying to say in this movie."

"Wonder Woman" hits theaters Friday.