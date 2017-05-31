Chloë Grace Moretz 'appalled' by her film's body-shaming ad

(CNN) Actress Chloë Grace Moretz has spoken out against the marketing for "Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs," an animated film to which she lends her voice, after ads for the movie drew attention for their body-shaming tone.

"I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else," Moretz wrote on Twitter. "This wasn't approved by me or my team."

Posters and a trailer for the film, a twist on the tale of "Snow White," drew the attention of Cannes Film Festival attendees last week.

In one billboard, two women -- one taller and slimmer than the other -- are seen side by side. The tagline reads: "What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?"

"How did this get approved by an entire marketing team?" she wrote in a tweet. "Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = Ugly?"

Moretz voices the main character, a princess who "doesn't fit into the celebrity world of Princesses - or their dress size," according to a description on the production company's website . A special pair of red shoes allows the princess to walk around in a body that is slimmer than her natural figure.

The actress defended the movie's material, calling it a "beautiful" script with a larger message.

"The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me," she said. "I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control."

Sujin Hwang, one of the film's producers, told CNN that the South Korean animation studio behind the movie, Locus, has "terminated" the ad campaign.

"As the producer of the theatrical animated film 'Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs,' now in production, Locus Corporation wishes to apologize regarding the first elements of our marketing campaign (in the form of a Cannes billboard and a trailer) which we realize has had the opposite effect from that which was intended," Hwang wrote. "Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the importance of inner beauty."

In the now-deleted trailer for the film, two dwarfs become privy to the princess's secret identity after watching her undress in her bedroom.

"Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs" is currently seeking distribution.