CNN 10 - June 1, 2017

June 1, 2017

A terrorist attack in Afghanistan brings us to a discussion about the security challenges that the war-torn country faces. A missile defense test in the U.S. leads into an explanation of the message being sent to an overseas adversary. And a planned deep-space mission requires technological preparations to endure incredible heat and radiation.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
