Breaking News

Disruptive passenger tries to enter cockpit on Malaysia Airlines flight

By Zahra Ullah and Eric Levenson, CNN

Updated 11:54 AM ET, Wed May 31, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)A Malaysia Airlines flight from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur was forced to turn back after a disruptive passenger tried to enter the cockpit, according to a statement from the airline.

Flight MH128 left Melbourne Airport at 11:11 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 5:28 a.m. on June 1. But the plane returned to Melbourne after the operating captain was alerted by a cabin crew of the disruptive passenger, according to Malaysia Airlines.
The aircraft landed in Melbourne at 11:41 p.m. local time and is waiting for security assistance.
"Safety and security are of Malaysia Airlines' utmost priority," the statement added.