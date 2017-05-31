Story highlights
Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN)A huge explosion hit near foreign embassies in Kabul on Wednesday morning, killing at least nine and injuring 100 others, Afghan officials said.
Video from the scene showed a massive plume of smoke and emergency vehicles speeding toward it. Sounds of screams, blaring sirens and traffic pierced the morning sky.
Bystanders lifted an injured man from the back of a pickup as others hovered nearby in bloody clothes, some pressing pieces of cloth to their wounds.
The blast was caused by a suicide attack near the German Embassy, according to Najib Danish, a spokesman for the interior ministry. The health ministry said the people injured were taken to various hospitals.
"By God's grace, Indian Embassy staff are safe in the massive #Kabul blast," India's foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj, tweeted.
