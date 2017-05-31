Story highlights Blast caused by a suicide attack near the German Embassy

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) A huge explosion hit near foreign embassies in Kabul on Wednesday morning, killing at least nine and injuring 100 others, Afghan officials said.

Video from the scene showed a massive plume of smoke and emergency vehicles speeding toward it. Sounds of screams, blaring sirens and traffic pierced the morning sky.

Bystanders lifted an injured man from the back of a pickup as others hovered nearby in bloody clothes, some pressing pieces of cloth to their wounds.

The blast was caused by a suicide attack near the German Embassy, according to Najib Danish, a spokesman for the interior ministry. The health ministry said the people injured were taken to various hospitals.

"By God's grace, Indian Embassy staff are safe in the massive #Kabul blast," India's foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj, tweeted.

