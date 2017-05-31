Breaking News

Explosion hits near diplomatic area in Afghanistan

By Ehasan Popalzai, CNN

Updated 1:22 AM ET, Wed May 31, 2017

  • Blast caused by a suicide attack near the German Embassy, officials say

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN)A huge explosion hit near foreign embassies in Kabul on Wednesday morning, leaving at least 67 people injured, Afghan officials said.

The blast was caused by a suicide attack near the German Embassy, according to Najib Danish, a spokesman for the interior ministry. The health ministry said the people injured were taken to various hospitals, but it did not give any word on fatalities.
"By God's grace, Indian Embassy staff are safe in the massive #Kabul blast," India's foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj, tweeted.
