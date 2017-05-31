(CNN)Everything is covfefe today. Here's what else you might have missed on CNN:
-- Former FBI Director James Comey will testify as early as next week about accusations that President Donald Trump pressured him to end his investigation into a top Trump aide's ties to Russia.
-- The President is expected to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.
-- The internet exploded (as the internet often does) when Trump sent an unfinished tweet with a new word (read: typo) "covfefe." Chris Cillizza writes on why "covfefe" tells you everything you need to know about Trump. Al Franken offered this Yiddish translation.
-- CNN has fired Kathy Griffin one day after photos were released of the comedian that showed her holding up a bloody head resembling that of Trump. Griffin begged for forgiveness for the gruesome images. The President and Melania Trump responded with strong words about the photo.
-- An explosion killed at least 90 people and left 400 injured in a diplomatic area in Afghanistan.
-- The suspect in the stabbing deaths of two people on a Portland train faces nine charges, including two counts of aggravated murder which carry a maximum penalty of death.
-- The US Embassy will likely stay in Tel Aviv.
-- The maker of the EpiPen is lavishing a top executive with an eye-popping pay package. (You remember the price hikes last summer that made Mylan the face of corporate greed.)
-- JetBlue will test facial recognition for boarding.
-- Here comes the sun: NASA's first mission to the sun's atmosphere is set to begin the summer of 2018.