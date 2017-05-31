(CNN) The worst drought in a century is forcing the most stringent water restrictions ever implemented for South Africa's second largest city.

Cape Town has less than 10% of its useable water remaining for its nearly 4 million residents.

For Cape Town resident Suzanne Buckley, the restrictions mean adapting to a new lifestyle.

"We have buckets in our shower and bathroom sink to save excess water," Buckley said. "The gray water is then used to flush our toilets."

Sand and dry trees stand on April 16 at the Theewaterskloof Dam, where the water level has been extremely low.

Sand and dry trees stand on April 16 at the Theewaterskloof Dam, where the water level has been extremely low.

The Theewaterskloof Dam on May 8 experienced an extremely low water level.

The Theewaterskloof Dam on May 8 experienced an extremely low water level.

Bare sand and dried tree trunks stand on May 10 at the Theewaterskloof Dam.

Bare sand and dried tree trunks stand on May 10 at the Theewaterskloof Dam.

A boat lay on the sand on May 10 at the Theewaterskloof Dam.

A boat lay on the sand on May 10 at the Theewaterskloof Dam.

The Theewaterskloof Dam on May 10 held less than 20% of its water capacity.

The Theewaterskloof Dam on May 10 held less than 20% of its water capacity.

Dry sand bakes in the sun on April 16, 2017, at the Theewaterskloof Dam, a key source of water to Cape Town, South Africa.

Dry sand bakes in the sun on April 16, 2017, at the Theewaterskloof Dam, a key source of water to Cape Town, South Africa.

The restrictions are in effect across the city in an aggressive effort to preserve its remaining drinking water, but it may not be enough.

South Africa ranks as the 30th driest country in the world and is considered a water-scarce region. A highly variable climate causes uneven distribution of rainfall, making droughts even more extreme.

Speaking to CNN, Cape Town Executive Mayor Patricia de Lille explained her concerns about the growing water crisis.

"Climate change is a reality and we cannot depend on rainwater alone to fill our dams, but must look at alternative sources like desalination and underground aquifers."

JUST WATCHED Scientists: Climate change is happening Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Scientists: Climate change is happening 01:45

The Western Cape, one of the country's nine provinces and home to Cape Town, experiences its annual rainy season during the winter months (June-September). Capetonians are likely several weeks away from any substantial, drought-relieving rainfall.

Even then, predictions are dire for this winter as a potential El Niño develops off the west coast of South America, according to the Climate Prediction Center . If El Niño does materialize, it would have a negative effect on rainfall across the Western Cape.

Severe water restrictions

The average American uses between 80 and 100 gallons (302-378 liters) of water per day. This includes flushing toilets, taking showers or baths, brushing teeth, running dishwashers and watering lawns.

DROUGHT CRISIS WARNING: Dam levels are at 9,7%! #ThinkWaterCT & use below 100 litres per person, per day. https://t.co/lmhYmDT7oH pic.twitter.com/AZFyOr4l3p — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) May 30, 2017

Imagine restricting daily water use to 25 gallons. Some of the most basic tasks involving water that we take for granted would be eliminated or severely restricted.

Hotels across the city are closing their pools and asking patrons to be water conscious during their stay.

The Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront has placed signs in guest rooms asking guests to "choose showers over baths and to close the tap while brushing teeth."

What's causing the drought?

Several factors are to blame for Cape Town's stressed water supply, including a growing population, ENSO (El Niño Southern Oscillation) and a rapidly changing climate.

A long-term drying trend (also known as desertification) is evident in the decreasing levels of Cape Town's parched reservoirs, which are intended to supply the city's water. The Theewaterskloof Dam, which creates the largest water reservoir supplying the Western Cape, is at 13.7% capacity and shows extreme signs of water depletion.

JUST WATCHED Famine devastates parts of Africa Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Famine devastates parts of Africa 03:11

Winter cold fronts driven by strong westerly winds typically bring replenishing rains to Cape Town. But these rainfalls are become less and less frequent as part of a troubling trend attributed to climate change. An expansive area of high pressure in the Atlantic Ocean frequently acts as a barrier to these weather systems.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Fifth Assessment Report , long-term climate models indicate a significant drying trend that could reduce annual rainfall by up to 40%.

"The South Atlantic high pressure is a key factor in governing the winter rainfall and shows signs of strengthening," said Bruce Hewitson, director of the Climate Systems Analysis Group at the University of Cape Town, who participated in the IPCC report.

Hewitson went on to explain that while there are many factors that play into the complex climate of western South Africa, there is increasing evidence that rainfall intensity and distribution will change as a result of a warming climate.

Join the conversation Track the latest weather story and share your comments with CNN Weather on Facebook and Twitter.

The reality is that the current water crisis in Cape Town shouldn't be treated as a short-term occurrence, but rather as a long-term problem. It requires strong governance to sustain the city's limited water resources into the future. "We can only save water while we have it," de Lille said.