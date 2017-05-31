Photos: The Avengers as you've never seen them before The Orishas – As a tribute to Jack Kirby, the creator of the hugely popular Avengers, Brazilian artist Hugo Canuto recreated this classic cover using Yoruba gods known as Orishas as the central characters. Hide Caption 1 of 14

Hugo Canuto – He is now creating a comic book based on the Orishas and plans to launch it in August 2017.

The creation – In Yoruba mythology, Olorun is the supreme Orisha god, believed to have created both the material and the spiritual world, including the other Orisha gods and humans.

Xango, or Shango, is associated with fire, lightning and thunder, as well as dance. He is inspired by a historical figure -- the fourth king of the town of Oyo (in today's Nigeria).

Iansa – Iansa, or Oya, rules over winds, lightning and storms. She is usually depicted with a sword.

Yemanja – Yemanja, or Yemoja, is a water goddess and the mother of all orishas. Following Catholic influences in Brazil,Yemanja is often depicted as Virgin Mary.

Elegba is the owner of all the doors and the roads of the world. He is on the borderline of humanity and divinity and he stores ashé (life-force or destiny).

Oba – Oba is the goddess of rivers. She is the owner of the wheel and also represents the transformation of raw food to cooked food. Oba is considered one of the strongest gods, having beaten Oya, Oxumare and other orishas in battle.

Ogun – Ogun is the orisha of war, metal work and rum-making.

Omolu – Omolu is the orisha of physical things, including illness and the body, but also of material wealth.

Ossaim is the god of herbs who holds the knowledge of the plants' secrets.

Oxossi – Oxossi is the orisha of hunting, woods, animals and food. He also loves the arts and contemplation.

Oxum – Oxum is the goddess of water, sexuality, fertility, love and luxury.