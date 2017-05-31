Breaking News

'The Avengers' as you've never seen them before

By Paula Erizanu, CNN

Updated 9:13 AM ET, Wed May 31, 2017

As a tribute to Jack Kirby, the creator of the hugely popular Avengers, Brazilian artist &lt;a href=&quot;https://hugocanuto.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Hugo Canuto&lt;/a&gt; recreated this classic cover using Yoruba gods known as Orishas as the central characters.
He is now creating a comic book based on the Orishas and plans to launch it in August 2017.
In Yoruba mythology, Olorun is the supreme Orisha god, believed to have created both the material and the spiritual world, including the other Orisha gods and humans.
Xango, or Shango, is associated with fire, lightning and thunder, as well as dance. He is inspired by a historical figure -- the fourth king of the town of Oyo (in today&#39;s Nigeria).
Iansa, or Oya, rules over winds, lightning and storms. She is usually depicted with a sword.
Yemanja, or Yemoja, is a water goddess and the mother of all orishas. Following Catholic influences in Brazil,Yemanja is often depicted as Virgin Mary.
Elegba is the owner of all the doors and the roads of the world. He is on the borderline of humanity and divinity and he stores ashé (life-force or destiny).
Oba is the goddess of rivers. She is the owner of the wheel and also represents the transformation of raw food to cooked food. Oba is considered one of the strongest gods, having beaten Oya, Oxumare and other orishas in battle.
Ogun is the orisha of war, metal work and rum-making.
Omolu is the orisha of physical things, including illness and the body, but also of material wealth.
Ossaim is the god of herbs who holds the knowledge of the plants&#39; secrets.
Oxossi is the orisha of hunting, woods, animals and food. He also loves the arts and contemplation.
Oxum is the goddess of water, sexuality, fertility, love and luxury.
Oxumare is the orisha of the rainbow.
Story highlights

  • The fictional band of superheroes has been reimagined as African gods
  • Brazilian illustrator Hugo Canuto wants to challenge "racism and the eurocentric nature of comics"

(CNN)The characters of "The Avengers," one of the most popular and lucrative movie franchises in the world, have received a makeover courtesy of Brazilian illustrator Hugo Canuto.

The fictional band of superheroes has been reimagined as Orishas, gods that are central in the Yoruba religion predominantly practiced across Africa and South America.
Canuto, a longtime fan of the franchise, recreated the famous comic book cover as a tribute to Avengers' creator Jack Kirby on his 99th birthday.
But in Canuto's version, the main characters are depicted as Orishas.
The cover was so well-received on social media that Canuto decided to reinterpret popular Avenger character Thor as Shango, the Orisha god of fire and thunder.
"Then things exploded," Canuto told CNN. "Thousands of people added me on Facebook, the Brazilian press was interviewing me. I was completely dazed."
"A lot of people felt represented by that art. Many black people from Brazil said they want to see the Orishas in a comic book. They said, 'Why, why do people say that Thor is a hero and Shango is a devil?'"
This question spurred Canuto to create "The Orishas," a comic challenging both "racism and the eurocentric nature of comic books."
"Brazil is a very racist society even if we have 70 to 100 skin tones here," Canuto said. "Media, films, TV shows in Brazil show blacks as being poor, always late, as drug dealers... It's a terrible cultural oppression."
"I show blacks as kings, warriors, wizards, sorcerers, gods... It's changing the way people think about it."
Born in the northeast state of Bahia, the main center of the early Brazilian slave trade, Canuto has had a longstanding interest in Afro-Brazilian culture.
"It's something that is part of our identity," Canuto explained. "Salvador was the biggest slave trade port. Slaves came from Nigeria, Congo, Benin. This mix has produced this culture."
"We have monuments of the Orishas, buildings in Orishas' names, restaurants in Orishas' names...The Orishas survived in people's minds through enslavement. It's a strong concept."
After a successful crowdfunding campaign, Canuto raised enough money to bring "The Orishas" comic book to life and it will launch in August, along with an additional book in which 30 Brazilian artists contribute pieces about Orishas.
"Life is a mystery," Canuto added. "We artists must try to rediscover parts of the mystery and understand the others. It makes life richer than only hearing one part of the story."