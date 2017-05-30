Tiger Woods found asleep at wheel, arrest report says

Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows Golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested Monday, May 29, on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into a local jail in Florida and released a few hours later. Woods has changed the face of golf since his breakthrough Masters win in 1997, but injuries and off-course problems have blighted the latter years of his career. Hide Caption 1 of 18

Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows Woods set out on his legendary path by becoming the youngest winner of the Masters -- at 21 -- with a record 12-shot win in 1997. Hide Caption 2 of 18

Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows One of his most remarkable feats was winning his first US Open by an unprecedented 15 shots at Pebble Beach, California, in 2000, sparking a streak never seen before or since. Hide Caption 3 of 18

Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows Woods' victory in the 2001 Masters meant he held all four of golf's major titles at the same time, dubbed the "Tiger Slam." Hide Caption 4 of 18

Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows Woods' win rate, his dedication to fitness training and his desire to succeed were changing golf. Prize money rocketed because of Woods. Off the course, he married girlfriend Elin Nordegren in 2004. Hide Caption 5 of 18

Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows Woods showed rare emotion when he broke down in tears on the shoulder of caddie Steve Williams following his win in the 2006 British Open at Hoylake, months after his father and mentor Earl passed away. Hide Caption 6 of 18

Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows Despite being visibly hampered and in pain from a knee injury, Woods won the US Open in breathtaking fashion at Torrey Pines, California, in 2008. It was his 14th major title to leave him only four behind the record of Jack Nicklaus. He was later diagnosed with knee ligament damage and two fractures of his left tibia. He missed the rest of the season after surgery. It is still his last major title. Hide Caption 7 of 18

Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows In December 2009, Woods crashed his car into a fire hydrant outside his home. As the big picture emerged it was discovered Woods had been conducting a series of extra martial affairs. He took three months away from the game to sort out his private life. Hide Caption 8 of 18

Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows In February 2010 Woods addressed the world's media to explain and apologise for his actions. His infidelity led to divorce and was the beginning of a downhill slide in Woods' playing career. By October he lost the world No. 1 ranking, a position he had held for 281 consecutive weeks Hide Caption 9 of 18

Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows Back in the fold, Woods earned his first win in two years at the Chevron World Challenge in December 2011, a charity tournament he hosts that does not count on the PGA Tour money list. Hide Caption 10 of 18

Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows Woods was back in the winner's circle in 2013, lifting five titles, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational, to get back to the top of the rankings. Hide Caption 11 of 18

Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows In March 2013, Woods and Lindsey Vonn announced they were dating on Facebook. In January that year, the champion skier had finalized her divorce from Thomas Vonn, after initializing proceedings in 2011. In May 2015, Woods and Vonn announced their breakup, with the golfer claiming he "hadn't slept" in the days following. Hide Caption 12 of 18

Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows Later in 2013 there were signs all was not well as Woods was seen to be in pain as he picked the ball out of the hole at the Barclays tournament in August. His missed the Masters the following April for the first time since 1994 to undergo back surgery. Hide Caption 13 of 18

Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows Woods pulled out of the Farmers Insurance Open in February 2015, and struggled with injury and form for the rest of the season. Hide Caption 14 of 18

Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows Woods cut a dejected figure at that year's US Open as he struggled with his game and carded rounds of 80 and 76 to miss the cut. Hide Caption 15 of 18

Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows In August 2015 Woods made his last appearance for 15 months to undergo follow-up back surgeries. At one stage during his rehabilitation, Woods spoke of there being "no light at the end of the tunnel" -- and with one eye on his fading career, he suggested "everything beyond this will be gravy." Hide Caption 16 of 18

Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows Woods made a much-anticipated return to golf in December 2016, showing signs of promise with the highest number of birdies in the field -- 24 -- but he also made a number of costly errors to finish third from last in the 18-man event. Hide Caption 17 of 18