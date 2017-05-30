Breaking News

Tiger Woods found asleep at wheel, arrest report says

By Jill Martin and Rosa Flores, CNN

Updated 11:51 AM ET, Tue May 30, 2017

Former golf No. 1 Tiger Woods arrested for DUI
Former golf No. 1 Tiger Woods arrested for DUI

    Former golf No. 1 Tiger Woods arrested for DUI

  Tiger Woods had to be awakened and his speech was slurred, arrest report says
  Golfer has said he had "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications"

(CNN)Tiger Woods was found asleep at the wheel the morning of his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, police records show.

Jupiter, Florida, police discovered Woods early Monday on the side of the road, with his 2015 Mercedes-Benz running, its brake lights illuminated and right turn signal flashing, according to the arrest report released Tuesday. He was by himself and wearing his seat belt.
The report said that Woods had to be awakened and that his speech was slurred. Woods told police he was coming from golfing in Los Angeles and he didn't know where he was, the document said. According to the report, he later changed his story and asked how far he was from his house. Woods has a home on Jupiter Island.
Tiger Woods: No twisting for three months, let alone golf
Tiger Woods: No twisting for three months, let alone golf
Woods took a Breathalyzer test, registering a 0.000 on it, and a urine test, the report said. The report also noted that Woods was cooperative.
On Monday, Woods said in a statement that alcohol was not involved and that he had "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications."
Bleacher Report: Tiger's mugshot makes rounds
In a statement provided to media outlets, Woods, currently rehabbing from back surgery, said he did not realize the mix of medications "had affected me so strongly."
"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," Woods said, according to reports.
Woods is set to make his first court appearance July 5, according to records released Tuesday.
Golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested Monday, May 29, on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into a local jail in Florida and released a few hours later. Woods has changed the face of golf since his breakthrough Masters win in 1997, but injuries and off-course problems have blighted the latter years of his career.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods set out on his legendary path by becoming the youngest winner of the Masters -- at 21 -- with a record 12-shot win in 1997.
Woods set out on his legendary path by becoming the youngest winner of the Masters -- at 21 -- with a record 12-shot win in 1997.
One of his most remarkable feats was winning his first US Open by an unprecedented 15 shots at Pebble Beach, California, in 2000, sparking a streak never seen before or since.
One of his most remarkable feats was winning his first US Open by an unprecedented 15 shots at Pebble Beach, California, in 2000, sparking a streak never seen before or since.
Woods&#39; victory in the 2001 Masters meant he held all four of golf&#39;s major titles at the same time, dubbed the &quot;Tiger Slam.&quot;
Woods' victory in the 2001 Masters meant he held all four of golf's major titles at the same time, dubbed the "Tiger Slam."
Woods&#39; win rate, his dedication to fitness training and his desire to succeed were changing golf. Prize money rocketed because of Woods. Off the course, he married girlfriend Elin Nordegren in 2004.
Woods' win rate, his dedication to fitness training and his desire to succeed were changing golf. Prize money rocketed because of Woods. Off the course, he married girlfriend Elin Nordegren in 2004.
Woods showed rare emotion when he broke down in tears on the shoulder of caddie Steve Williams following his win in the 2006 British Open at Hoylake, months after his father and mentor Earl passed away.
Woods showed rare emotion when he broke down in tears on the shoulder of caddie Steve Williams following his win in the 2006 British Open at Hoylake, months after his father and mentor Earl passed away.
Despite being visibly hampered and in pain from a knee injury, Woods won the US Open in breathtaking fashion at Torrey Pines, California, in 2008. It was his 14th major title to leave him only four behind the record of Jack Nicklaus. He was later diagnosed with knee ligament damage and two fractures of his left tibia. He missed the rest of the season after surgery. It is still his last major title.
Despite being visibly hampered and in pain from a knee injury, Woods won the US Open in breathtaking fashion at Torrey Pines, California, in 2008. It was his 14th major title to leave him only four behind the record of Jack Nicklaus. He was later diagnosed with knee ligament damage and two fractures of his left tibia. He missed the rest of the season after surgery. It is still his last major title.
In December 2009, Woods crashed his car into a fire hydrant outside his home. As the big picture emerged it was discovered Woods had been conducting a series of extra martial affairs. He took three months away from the game to sort out his private life.
In December 2009, Woods crashed his car into a fire hydrant outside his home. As the big picture emerged it was discovered Woods had been conducting a series of extra martial affairs. He took three months away from the game to sort out his private life.
In February 2010 Woods addressed the world&#39;s media to explain and apologise for his actions. His infidelity led to divorce and was the beginning of a downhill slide in Woods&#39; playing career. By October he lost the world No. 1 ranking, a position he had held for 281 consecutive weeks
In February 2010 Woods addressed the world's media to explain and apologise for his actions. His infidelity led to divorce and was the beginning of a downhill slide in Woods' playing career. By October he lost the world No. 1 ranking, a position he had held for 281 consecutive weeks
Back in the fold, Woods earned his first win in two years at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/12/04/sport/golf/california-tiger-woods/index.html&quot;&gt;Chevron World Challenge &lt;/a&gt;in December 2011, a charity tournament he hosts that does not count on the PGA Tour money list.
Back in the fold, Woods earned his first win in two years at the Chevron World Challenge in December 2011, a charity tournament he hosts that does not count on the PGA Tour money list.
Woods was back in the winner&#39;s circle in 2013, lifting five titles, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational, to get back to the top of the rankings.
Woods was back in the winner's circle in 2013, lifting five titles, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational, to get back to the top of the rankings.
In March 2013, Woods and Lindsey Vonn announced &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/03/18/tiger-woods-confirms-hes-dating-lindsey-vonn/&quot;&gt;they were dating on Facebook.&lt;/a&gt; In January that year, the champion skier had finalized her divorce from Thomas Vonn, after initializing proceedings in 2011. In May 2015, Woods and Vonn announced their breakup, with the golfer claiming he &quot;hadn&#39;t slept&quot; in the days following.
In March 2013, Woods and Lindsey Vonn announced they were dating on Facebook. In January that year, the champion skier had finalized her divorce from Thomas Vonn, after initializing proceedings in 2011. In May 2015, Woods and Vonn announced their breakup, with the golfer claiming he "hadn't slept" in the days following.
Later in 2013 there were signs all was not well as Woods was seen to be in pain as he picked the ball out of the hole at the Barclays tournament in August. His missed the Masters the following April for the first time since 1994 to undergo back surgery.
Later in 2013 there were signs all was not well as Woods was seen to be in pain as he picked the ball out of the hole at the Barclays tournament in August. His missed the Masters the following April for the first time since 1994 to undergo back surgery.
Woods pulled out of the Farmers Insurance Open in February 2015, and struggled with injury and form for the rest of the season.
Woods pulled out of the Farmers Insurance Open in February 2015, and struggled with injury and form for the rest of the season.
Woods cut a dejected figure at that year&#39;s US Open as he struggled with his game and carded rounds of 80 and 76 to miss the cut.
Woods cut a dejected figure at that year's US Open as he struggled with his game and carded rounds of 80 and 76 to miss the cut.
In August 2015 Woods made his last appearance for 15 months to undergo follow-up back surgeries. At one stage during his rehabilitation, Woods spoke of there being &quot;no light at the end of the tunnel&quot; -- and with one eye on his fading career, he suggested &quot;everything beyond this will be gravy.&quot;
In August 2015 Woods made his last appearance for 15 months to undergo follow-up back surgeries. At one stage during his rehabilitation, Woods spoke of there being "no light at the end of the tunnel" -- and with one eye on his fading career, he suggested "everything beyond this will be gravy."
Woods made a much-anticipated return to golf in December 2016, showing signs of promise with the highest number of birdies in the field -- 24 -- but he also made a number of costly errors to finish third from last in the 18-man event.
Woods made a much-anticipated return to golf in December 2016, showing signs of promise with the highest number of birdies in the field -- 24 -- but he also made a number of costly errors to finish third from last in the 18-man event.
He missed the cut in his first event of 2017 in the US and pulled out after the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic in February, citing back spasms. He underwent a fourth back prodecure in April, releasing a statement recently saying he had &quot;never felt better.&quot; On May 29 Woods was arrested on a DUI charge in Florida, but insisted in a statement he had &quot;an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.&quot;
He missed the cut in his first event of 2017 in the US and pulled out after the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic in February, citing back spasms. He underwent a fourth back prodecure in April, releasing a statement recently saying he had "never felt better." On May 29 Woods was arrested on a DUI charge in Florida, but insisted in a statement he had "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications."
He was cited for DUI and improper parking, and records said there was no crash or damage to any property.
Woods was arrested about 3 a.m. Monday, Jupiter police spokeswoman Kristin Rightler said. He was booked into a local jail and released on his own recognizance with no bond a few hours later, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office online records.
In his statement, the golfer apologized to family, friends and fans. "I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again."
CNN, which has not independently obtained the statement, reached out to Woods' representative but has not heard back. The PGA Tour said it would not comment on the arrest.
Woods has won 14 major tournaments -- second only to Jack Nicklaus. The 41-year-old golfer has undergone multiple back surgeries and hasn't played competitive golf since he was forced to pull out of the Dubai Desert Classic in February. He has expressed a desire to continue to play professionally despite his recent history of injuries.
Tiger Woods: Glory and pain
Tiger Woods: Glory and pain
He underwent fusion surgery on his back more than a month ago -- his fourth operation since 2014. Woods said in a blog post published last week that "it was instant nerve relief."
"I haven't felt this good in years," he said.
Woods also said in the post that his long-term prognosis for returning to professional golf is positive but that he won't be able to twist his back for another two to three months.
"Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me," he wrote. "I am concentrating on short-term goals.
"I want to thank my doctors for their great work and support throughout this process. I also want to thank the fans for your phenomenal support. It means more than you know. There's a long way to go, but as I said, words cannot convey how good it feels to be pain-free."
Tiger Woods: 20 years of iconic images
Tiger Woods: 20 years of iconic images
Woods hasn't won a major tournament since 2008 when he clinched the US Open in sudden death over Rocco Mediate. Shortly after his victory, Woods announced he would undergo reconstructive ACL surgery on his left knee and would miss the rest of the PGA Tour season.
The Memorial Day arrest is not Woods' first encounter with adverse publicity. In November 2009, the golfer was taken to a hospital after he was injured in a car accident in front of his home in Orlando. The episode mushroomed into a scandal in the days afterward over revelations that Woods had been unfaithful to his then-wife, Elin Nordegren.
Woods took a break from professional golf and later apologized for having extramarital affairs and for letting down both his fans and his family. Woods and Nordegren were divorced in 2010.

CNN's Kristina Sgueglia and David Close contributed to this report.