(CNN) The mother of one of the two men stabbed to death on a Portland, Oregon, train has written a letter to President Donald Trump, calling on him to speak out against intolerance.

Asha Deliverance said doing so would honor her 23-year-old son, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, who was defending two Muslim women on a commuter train from a man yelling hateful words.

"Your words and actions are meaningful, here in America and throughout the world," Deliverance wrote to Trump.

"These brave men saw the immediate injustice and didn't hesitate to act," she wrote.

The full letter to the President, who has called the killings "unacceptable," follows:

May 29, 2017

Memorial Day

Dear President Trump,

I'm writing to you today, Memorial Day, to share my heart after losing my son.

Taliesin died a hero, like many other Americans who have died defending freedom. He was just 23, a year out of college with a degree in economics, working, had just bought his first home and was thinking about starting a family. Our family grieves, but we are proud that through his selfless action he, along with the other two men, has changed the world, when in the face of hate he did not hesitate to act with love.

Two precious lives were lost this Memorial Day weekend in Portland and one more, nearly so. All three were strangers to each other, and to those they were defending. They fearlessly risked their lives for two young women who were threatened by an act of bigotry & terror. These brave men saw the immediate injustice and didn't hesitate to act. They recognized the truth: we are more alike than we are different. To ride the train home without being assaulted because of the color of your skin or your religious beliefs, is an inalienable right.

You have said that you will be President for all Americans. So, I ask you Mr. President to take action at this time. Your words and actions are meaningful, here in America and throughout the world.

Please encourage all Americans to protect and watch out for one another. Please condemn any acts of violence, which result directly from hate speech & hate groups. I am praying you will use your leadership to do so.

It would deeply honor Taliesin's sacrifice, which has been amplified by the millions of voices who have supported our family in response to this tragedy.

With Peace In My Heart,